Lawmakers push mental health days for kids amid pandemic

  • Sophie Corroon, a sophomore at the University of Washington, poses for a photo on the school's campus Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Seattle. Corroon helped work on proposed legislation in her home state of Utah to allow students to take mental health days to lessen stigma and help reduce youth suicide. Lawmakers in Utah and Arizona have proposed bills that would add "mental or behavioral" health to the list of excused absences for students. Similar legislation has passed in Oregon, Maine, Colorado and Virginia in the last two years. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
  • Sophie Corroon, a sophomore at the University of Washington, poses for a photo on the school's campus Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Seattle. Corroon helped work on proposed legislation in her home state of Utah to allow students to take mental health days to lessen stigma and help reduce youth suicide. Lawmakers in Utah and Arizona have proposed bills that would add "mental or behavioral" health to the list of excused absences for students. Similar legislation has passed in Oregon, Maine, Colorado and Virginia in the last two years. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
  • Sophie Corroon, a sophomore at the University of Washington, poses for a photo on the school's campus Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Seattle. Corroon helped work on proposed legislation in her home state of Utah to allow students to take mental health days to lessen stigma and help reduce youth suicide. Lawmakers in Utah and Arizona have proposed bills that would add "mental or behavioral" health to the list of excused absences for students. Similar legislation has passed in Oregon, Maine, Colorado and Virginia in the last two years. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
1 / 3

Schools-Mental Health Days

Sophie Corroon, a sophomore at the University of Washington, poses for a photo on the school's campus Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Seattle. Corroon helped work on proposed legislation in her home state of Utah to allow students to take mental health days to lessen stigma and help reduce youth suicide. Lawmakers in Utah and Arizona have proposed bills that would add "mental or behavioral" health to the list of excused absences for students. Similar legislation has passed in Oregon, Maine, Colorado and Virginia in the last two years. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
SOPHIA EPPOLITO

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — When she was growing up, Sophie Corroon struggled to get through a ballet class or soccer tryout without having an anxiety attack.

The idea of going to sleepovers or being home alone left her feeling panicked. Corroon’s anxiety grew even more during high school in Salt Lake City, when the pressures of getting into college left her in tears at school or toiling for hours on assignments.

Corroon, now 20, has struggled with her mental health since fourth grade, and she’s not alone. And now, the coronavirus pandemic has multiplied the pressures on kids — many have spent almost a year doing remote learning, isolated from their friends and classmates. The portion of children's emergency-room visits related to mental health was 44% higher in 2020, compared with the year before.

State lawmakers are increasingly seeking more support for kids. This year, legislation proposed in Utah and Arizona would add mental or behavioral health to the list of reasons students can be absent from class, similar to staying out with a physical illness. Similar laws have passed in Oregon, Maine, Colorado and Virginia in the past two years.

Offering mental health days can help children and parents communicate and prevent struggling students from falling behind in school or ending up in crisis, said Debbie Plotnick, vice president of the nonprofit advocacy group Mental Health America. Plotnick said mental health days can be even more effective when paired with mental health services in schools.

“We know that this year has been extra hard, and we know that it’s hard for young people,” Plotnick said. “That’s why it’s so essential that students feel comfortable to come forward and say ... ‘I need to take some actions to support my mental health.’”

In Arizona, Democratic Sen. Sean Bowie has introduced a mental health day measure for the second time after legislation stalled in March as the pandemic took hold. Republican Gov. Doug Ducey has taken an interest in youth suicide and mental health, and Bowie said he’s confident it will be signed into law. The bill passed the state Senate unanimously Thursday.

Conservative Utah passed a law in 2018 letting kids take time off school for a mental illness. A new proposal from Republican Rep. Mike Winder would allow absences for students to deal with other kinds of mental pressures to further normalize treating a mental health concern like a physical one.

“If a student has a panic attack today, because of some drama going on at home, that’s not mental illness necessarily,” Winder said. “But maybe they need that day to catch their breath and maintain their mental health.”

Under the Utah bill, which passed out of committee Friday and will move to the House floor, mental health days would be treated like any other excused absence, Winder said. A parent would need to excuse their child, and students would still be expected to make up their schoolwork.

In Arizona, specific mental health day policies would be up to each school district, Bowie said.

Theresa Nguyen, a licensed clinical social worker, said she’s concerned about the potential long-term mental and academic effects that students may face from the pandemic. In addition to growing reports of anxiety and depression, Nguyen said, many students say they don’t feel like they’re absorbing class material virtually and they’re not getting enough support.

“They feel like, ‘Nobody cares that I’m struggling, so I’m basically being communicated to that I need to just deal with it by myself,’” said Nguyen, Mental Health America’s chief program officer. “And for a lot of youth, that means increased self-harm and suicide.”

For the last few years, Utah leaders have searched for ways to reduce an alarming rate of youth suicides. The pandemic has lent urgency, with many young people isolated from friends and school activities.

Winder’s bill is modeled after a similar program in Oregon that his daughter, Jessica Lee, found through her work on a youth-focused committee with the Utah chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. In Oregon, students are given five excused absences every three months, and those can be either physical sick days or mental health days.

Lee, who is a senior at Southern Utah University studying clinical psychology, said she was inspired by youth activists who successfully championed the Oregon bill in 2019.

Lee and Corroon both work with the committee to help teenagers navigate their mental health. Over the years, Corroon learned to manage her anxiety with medication and therapy and is now a sophomore at the University of Washington, where she plans to study public health.

Part of her routine is taking a step back to prioritize her mental health — a chance she says other kids deserve, too.

“I definitely needed those days to just stay home or seek out a resource rather than forcing myself to go to school and putting more stress on my mental health,” Corroon said.

___

Eppolito is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Latest Stories

  • EXPLAINER: Behind the Kremlin's response to Navalny rallies

    Rattled by nationwide protests over jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Russian authorities are moving rapidly to block any new ones – from piling legal pressure on his allies to launching a campaign to discredit the demonstrations. Unprecedented mass rallies across Russia on Jan. 23 demanding Navalny's release from jail resulted in thousands of arrests, and dozens of criminal investigations were opened. President Vladimir Putin likened organizers of the protests to “terrorists,” and lawmakers charged that Navalny was a Western stooge and betrayed his country to benefit Russia’s adversaries.

  • Biden reportedly expected to nominate judges with legal backgrounds 'historically underrepresented on the federal bench'

    For decades, NBC News notes, the Republican Party has been the political faction emphasizing the courts in the United States, but now Democrats appear to be playing catch-up as they look to fill several federal vacancies before the mid-terms in 2022 when they could lose their slim Senate majority. If they do fill the seats, White House Counsel Dana Remus recently wrote in a letter to senators that was obtained by NBC, it will likely be with "individuals whose legal experiences have been historically underrepresented on the federal bench, including those whose who are public defenders, civil rights and legal aid attorneys, and those who represent Americans in every walk of life" rather than, say, prosecutors or "big corporate lawyers." Chris Kang, a co-founder of the progressive group Demand Justice and former deputy counsel in the Obama administration, similarly told NBC he expects President Biden's first set of judiciary nominees are "going to look very different than the kind of judges that Democratic presidents have put forward in the past" and will likely have "radically" different backgrounds, which "will make a huge difference in our courts." Read more at NBC News. More stories from theweek.comDon't look now, but vaccines might just end the pandemic5 brutally funny cartoons about the GOP's Trump problem5 irrationally funny cartoons about the GameStop stock market madness

  • Married Texas police chief accused of cheating resigns after arrest

    Jason Collier allegedly showed a fake marriage annulment document to a girlfriend.

  • More Inside the Beverly Hills Estate of House of Bijan’s Heir

    Nicolas Bijan and his wife, interior designer Roxy Bijan, took a youthful, vibrant approach to redecorating Taylor Swift’s former homeOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Factbox: Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

    * The head of Germany's vaccine regulator expects that the European Union will approve AstraZeneca's vaccine without any age restrictions, he told a news conference. * Scotland will publish COVID-19 detailed vaccine supply data next week even though the British government has so far refused to do so amid a row between the European Union and drug companies such as AstraZeneca over delayed deliveries. * AstraZeneca Plc will file for Japanese approval of its vaccine as early as mid-February, the Yomiuri newspaper reported.

  • Rep. Stephen Lynch tests positive for COVID-19 after getting second dose of vaccine

    Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-Mass.) tested positive for the COVID-19, but remains asymptomatic, after receiving the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine, his office said Friday. Why it matters: Lynch's case stresses the importance of continuing to social distance and wear a face mask even after getting vaccinated. Support safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.What they're saying: Lynch received a positive test result on Friday "after a staff member in the Congressman's Boston office had tested positive earlier in the week," Lynch's spokesperson, Molly Rose Tarpey, said in a statement, per the Boston Globe. * "Congressman Lynch had received the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine and subsequently received a negative COVID-19 test prior to attending President Biden's Inauguration," she added. * Lynch "remains asymptomatic and feels fine" but will continue to "self-quarantine and will vote by proxy in Congress during the coming weeks." * It is unclear when Lynch received each dose of the vaccine. * Lynch's office did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment. The big picture: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, the companies that have developed the two vaccines authorized in the U.S., say their vaccines are about 95% effective at preventing people from getting sick after getting the second dose of their respective vaccines. * "It typically takes a few weeks for the body to build immunity (protection against the virus that causes COVID-19) after vaccination," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes. * "That means it’s possible a person could be infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 just before or just after vaccination and still get sick. This is because the vaccine has not had enough time to provide protection," the CDC adds. * It is also not yet clear how effective the vaccine is against infection and transmission, but researchers say it should prevent people from getting sick. Go deeper: We're selling the coronavirus vaccine shortBe smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.

  • Moscow court puts Navalny's allies under house arrest

    A Moscow court on Friday put the brother and several allies of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny under house arrest for two months as authorities sought to stymie more protests over the jailing of the top Kremlin foe. Navalny's supporters called for rallies on Sunday to demand his release. Tens of thousands of people demonstrated across Russia last weekend to protest his Jan. 17 arrest and 30-day detention.

  • Hungary signs deal for Chinese Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine, first in EU

    Hungary became the European Union's first member to approve China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine, sealing a deal on Friday for 5 million doses just a week after becoming the first EU member to buy Russia's Sputnik V vaccine. Prime Minister Viktor Orban, whose nationalist government frequently bucks the consensus of its EU neighbours, said he would personally opt to receive the Chinese vaccine, as he trusted it more than others. The announcement came a day after Hungary's government issued a decree calling for a green light for any vaccine that had been administered to at least 1 million people in at least three other countries.

  • Myanmar military denies claims it was threatening a coup

    Myanmar’s military on Saturday denied that controversial statements by its chief were meant as a threat to stage a coup, claiming the media had misinterpreted his words. Political tension in the Southeast Asian nation soared this past week after a spokesman for the military said a coup could not be ruled out if military complaints of widespread voting fraud in last November’s election were ignored. The commander-in-chief, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, had told senior officers in a speech Wednesday that the constitution could be revoked if the laws were not being properly enforced.

  • Rural communities 'under siege' by criminal hare-coursing gangs

    Rural communities have suffered a steep rise in hare coursing, with the RSPCA saying the growing involvement of gangs in wildlife crimes is a major factor in its decision to hand over its 200-year-old prosecuting powers to the CPS. Dozens of rural landowners are being repeatedly targeted by gangs who gather to bet on the outcome of dogs chasing down and killing as many hares as possible. Latest figures obtained by The Telegraph show that in some counties, such as North Yorkshire, there was a 51 per cent increase in incidents of hare coursing and poaching last year. A similar increase is expected this year. The RSPCA’s chief executive, Chris Sherwood, said on Saturday: “We’re involved in cases that involve cock fighting, badger baiting and hare coursing, which can involve millions of pounds of fraud, tax evasion and even weapons and these cases are complex. “We think there’s a better way for us which is to mirror the situation in Scotland, where our sister charity, the SSPCA, transfers its cases and files over to the procurator fiscal, the Scottish equivalent of the CPS, so there’s that division between investigation and prosecution.”

  • 2 dead in massive California storms; Highway 1 washed out

    The "atmospheric river" storm caused a landslide that took out a section of highway about 15 miles south of Big Sur.

  • Britain says it expects its vaccine contracts to be met

    Britain is confident it will receive sufficient COVID-19 vaccine doses to keep its programme on track despite a dispute between the European Union and drugmaker AstraZeneca, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Friday. EU Commission Head Ursula von der Leyen has demanded that Astrazeneca deliver contracted vaccine supplies from Britain to EU states, and has dimissed the notion that the United Kingdom should have first rights to doses produced there.

  • Cuomo Won’t Apologize for Nursing-Home Miscount, Says ‘Who Cares’ Where Deaths Recorded

    New York governor Andrew Cuomo said the issue of coronavirus deaths in state nursing homes had become a “political football,” in his first public comments after Attorney General Letitia James found that his administration had drastically undercounted nursing-home deaths. The state health department in April 2020 altered the way it reported coronavirus deaths among nursing home residents. Residents who died of COVID-19 in the facilities themselves were listed as nursing home deaths, while residents who died after being transported to a hospital were not included in that tally. The change in reporting artificially lowered the true death toll. Health Commissioner Howard Zucker admitted on Thursday night that 3,829 nursing home residents have died of COVID-19 in a hospital since the start of the pandemic, bringing the total nursing home death toll from 8,914 to 12,743, a jump of 43 percent. “Look, whether a person died in a hospital or died in a nursing home, people died.” Cuomo told reporters on Friday. My father “was in a hospital, got transferred to a nursing home. My father died. My father was in a nursing home, got transferred to a hospital. My father died. People died.” Cuomo added, “If you look at New York State, we have a lower percentage of deaths in nursing homes than other states. A third of all deaths in this nation are from nursing homes. New York State, we’re…about 28 percent, but we’re below the national average in number of deaths in nursing homes. But who cares — 33, 28, died in a hospital, died in a nursing home — they died.” (The percentage of nursing home deaths appears to be 30 percent, not 28 percent as Cuomo asserted.) The governor also accused former Trump adviser Michael Caputo for bringing national attention to coronavirus in New York’s nursing homes and using it as a “political football.” “To play politics with it the way they did: that was mean,” Cuomo said referring to the Trump administration. “Because if you lost someone in a nursing home, then it put a thought in your head, ‘Well maybe it didn’t have to be. Maybe my father died unnecessarily.’ And that was just cruel to do, because it wasn’t true.”

  • United Arab Emirates says it will offer citizenship to some

    The United Arab Emirates on Saturday announced plans to grant some foreigners citizenship to this oil-rich nation home to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, part of efforts to stimulate its economy amid the coronavirus pandemic. The UAE previously gave citizenship to Palestinians and others who helped form the country's government after its formation in 1971. Saturday's announcement by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai who also serves as the autocratic nation's prime minister and vice president, said the offer could apply to artists, authors, doctors, engineers and scientists, as well as their families.

  • Poles clash with police in abortion ban protest

    The ruling, first announced on Oct. 22 last year by the Constitutional Tribunal, led to weeks of massive protests, forcing the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) government to delay its implementation. scuffles broke out between protesters in the capital Warsaw between protesters gathered gathered outside the Constitutional Tribunal building and the police. A group of demonstrators was blocked for hours by the police using a crowd control technique known as 'kettling'. At least three people were detained, including Klementyna Suchanow, one of the leaders of the movement Strajk Kobiet (Women's Strike). Under the new rules, terminations will be permitted only in cases of rape and incest, and when the mother's life or health is endangered. Doctors performing illegal abortions in Poland face jail.

  • GOP faces electoral conundrum in Georgia, new poll suggests

    A new poll released by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Saturday suggests the Republican Party is in a tough spot in Georgia. Democrats — including President Biden, Stacy Abrams, and newly-elected Sens. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) and Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) — have strong favorability ratings, while Gov. Brian Kemp (R-Ga.) and former President Donald Trump are floundering. But the more telling results may belong to the Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who become a Trump target when he dismissed conspiracies theories about widespread voter fraud in the state's presidential election. The refusal to flinch left him in relatively good graces in Georgia, though it turns out his numbers were buoyed in large part by Democrats, 60 percent of whom said they approve of the job he's done. Republicans, meanwhile, backed Raffensperger at around 38 percent, while nearly 45 percent said they disapprove. For context, President Trump received nearly 85 percent support from Republicans, despite his paltry overall numbers. And therein lies the conundrum. The poll suggests a Republican like Raffensperger could mount a challenge in a statewide election in Georgia, but winning a Republican primary to get there looks difficult. And a candidate more in the mold of Trump would have a good shot at winning the primary, but would likely face an uphill battle in the general, seemingly leaving the party in no-man's land for the moment. Cross tabs of the AJC poll, Q3:Do you approve or disapprove of Sec State Brad Raffensperger?Republicans: 38% approval, 45% disapproval.Democrats: 60% approval,, 20% disapproval.A strong general election candidate. But can he win a Republican primary?https://t.co/3sSRer79FG — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) January 30, 2021 New Georgia poll via @ajc illustrates why GOP doubling-down in Trump and MJT is a recipe for electoral failure: Trump unfav 57/40Biden fav 52/41Abams fav 51/40Ossoff fav 50/40Warnock local: 54/37https://t.co/xNjelSAH0J — Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) January 30, 2021 The poll involved 858 registered Georgia voters and was conducted Jan. 17-28 by UGA’s School of Public and International Affairs. The margin of error is 4.2 percentage points. Read more at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. More stories from theweek.comDon't look now, but vaccines might just end the pandemic5 brutally funny cartoons about the GOP's Trump problem5 irrationally funny cartoons about the GameStop stock market madness

  • Jewish man bequeaths nearly £2m to French village that sheltered him from the Nazis as a child

    A Jewish Austrian has left a bequest believed to be worth nearly £2m to the French village that sheltered him from the Nazis during the Second World War. Eric Schwan, who died on December 25 at the age of 90, left a large part of his fortune to Chambon-sur-Lignon, a remote mountain village in south-east France that took in some 2,500 Jews fleeing Nazi persecution. The exact value of the bequest has not been made public, but a former mayor of the village told a local website it was more than €2m (£1.8m). “It’s a considerable sum for the village,” Jean-Michel Eyraud, the current mayor, said. A small village of fewer than 2,500 inhabitants perched on a mountain plateau, Chambon-sur-Lignon is famous for the extraordinary courage of its people during the Vichy regime and Nazi occupation. The village's largely Protestant community is known for giving shelter to those in need.

  • Mexico to import AstraZeneca vaccine from India, president says

    Mexico plans to import about 870,000 doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine from India in February, as well as producing it locally, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday. Mexico and Argentina have a deal with AstraZeneca to produce its vaccine for distribution in Latin America, with financial support from the foundation of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim. "We are also getting AstraZeneca vaccines, apart from the agreement we have with them - these vaccines are being made here in Mexico - we will bring AstraZeneca from India," Lopez Obrador said in a video broadcast on social media.

  • Civil rights attorney hired by family of body-slammed teen

    Civil rights attorney Ben Crump has been retained by the family of a Florida high school student who was body-slammed by a school resource officer and appeared to lose consciousness after her head hit the concrete in videos taken by other students. Crump tweeted Thursday that he and Orlando attorney Natalie Jackson are representing the 16-year-old Black student at Liberty High School in Kissimmee, south of Orlando. Crump has previously represented the families of Trayvon Martin, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and Jacob Blake.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested Ruth Bader Ginsburg had been replaced by a body double

    According to QAnon lore, the Supreme Court justice had died years earlier but her death was hidden as part of a conspiracy