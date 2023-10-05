Lawmakers React to New Court-picked Congressional Map | October 5, 2023 | News 19 at 6:30 p.m.
A panel of federal judges has picked a new congressional map for Alabama with two Black opportunity districts.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde pick the biggest Week 6 college football matchups against the spread in this week’s Race for the Case.
The Novavax shot is being touted as a "traditional" alternative to Moderna and Pfizer.
Judge Arthur Engoron issues an order meant to keep former President Donald Trump, his adult sons and business from avoiding punishment for fraud in New York. Meanwhile, Trump’s lawyers file a slew of motions to dismiss or delay criminal cases against him.
The best CD rates are higher than they have been in over 20 years. Learn how to find the best deals and other details you should consider when choosing a CD.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will try to force Elon Musk to testify over his Twitter stock purchases. The federal agency charged with regulating securities markets is currently investigating Musk for allegedly violating securities laws when he bought Twitter shares before buying the social media platform, which he has since renamed X. Buying Twitter stock before acquiring the company could mean Musk was guilty of insider trading, market manipulation or even violation for fair market disclosure.
The September jobs report comes at a crucial time for markets as investors look for signs of cooling economic data amid concerns of higher for longer rates.
The filing details an alleged “abusive and hostile” working environment during her pregnancy, as well as alleged retaliation from the league.
Tuesday’s ouster of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was a remarkable moment in American politics — and the next several weeks could be just as wild.
It may be a heat wave outside, but my heart is screaming for PSLs.
We've got another fun weekend of college football ahead, headlined by the Red River Rivalry between No. 12 Oklahoma and No. 3 Texas.
The biggest news stories this morning: Patreon overhauls its platform with free content, Airbnb’s next focus appears to be long-term rentals, Everything announced from Google’s Pixel event.
We check out the Sourhouse Goldie, the Brod & Taylor Sourdough Home and The Breadwinner to see which keeps your starter happiest.
New York City-based tattoo artist Chris Jang walks us through their morning routine of opening up their parlor Black Fish Tattoo for the day following a late night. The post Step inside the morning routine of a NYC tattoo artist (who works until 3 a.m.!) appeared first on In The Know.
Following preliminary objections over Google's data terms, set out back in January by Germany's antitrust watchdog, the tech giant has agreed to make changes that will give users a better choice over its use of their information, the country's Federal Cartel Office (FCO) said today. The commitments cover situations where Google would like to combine personal data from one Google service with personal data from other Google or non-Google sources or cross-use these data in Google services that are provided separately, per the authority.
Section 32, a venture firm founded by ex-Google Ventures CEO Bill Maris, has closed on $525 million in capital commitments across its fifth fund, TechCrunch is first to report. A portion of the capital will go toward early-stage investments, while the remaining will be reserved for follow-on opportunities. It invested in a number of startups that eventually went on to become publicly traded companies, including CrowdStrike, which went public in 2019; Coinbase, which made its public debut in 2021; and Relay Therapeutics, which took to the public markets in 2020.
It's all part of an exercise used to show just what people "see" when asked to imagine something in their minds.
Whoever wins Saturday will have a leg up in the SEC West race.
Brett Favre allegedly accepted more than $1 million in funds designated for welfare recipients and helped funnel $5 million in welfare funds to build a volleyball arena at Southern Miss.