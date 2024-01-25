Lawmakers react to Gov’s speech

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Both Democrats and Republicans had reactions to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s sixth State of the State speech Wednesday night.

Democrats from across the state heaped praise on the Governor’s speech and proposals, Republicans came up short with finding anything positive.

For East Lansing Democrat State Sen. Sam Singh praised Whitmer’s goals for education, as well as investments in research and development of manufacturing and other emerging industries. He says the investments will not only deliver new businesses – and jobs – to the state but benefit existing businesses as well.

Some lawmakers remained seated throughout Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s State of the State speech, while others stood and applauded. (WLNS)

State Rep. Julie Brixie (D-Meridian Township) says many of the economic proposals from Whitmer have support from the Capitol region’s industries.

“We have a mix of different industries that are here and the Governor talked about a lot things that are going to touch on all those different industries – from the research and development tax credit to EV changes and promises that she’s made and the educational impacts all things that will attract people to our state and retain people,” says Brixie.

Republicans are skeptical.

Rep. Matt Hall (R-Richland Township) is the Republican Leader in the Michigan House. He says many of the policies outlined by Whitmer are “tactics” but not solid economic strategy.

Senate Republican Leader Aric Nesbitt calls Whitmer’s goals for 2023 part of her “national ambitions” during the upcoming Presidential election season. The battle for the presidency is likely to pit incumbent Joe Biden against Republican Donald Trump – a repeat race from four years ago.

As for the proposals themselves, Nesbitt says many don’t have a permanent source of funding.

“She seems to be loading up on these promises and leaving the bill to the next legislature and the next governor, whoever funds it,” says Nesbitt. “So, it’s all about public relations for her.”

Members of both parties also discussed the necessity to win two special elections later this year in order to create a majority in the House. The parties are evenly split – 54 and 54 – after two Democrats won mayoral contests and resigned from the legislature late last year.

