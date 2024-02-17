Lawmakers react to group of ‘Nazis’ marching through downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Multiple Tennessee lawmakers took to social media Saturday afternoon to notify the Nashville community about a group of masked people marching through downtown with swastika flags.

Just before 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 17, State Rep. Justin Jones (D-Nashville) posted a video on X — formerly known as Twitter — showing a group of people in red shirts and black balaclavas walking along the sidewalk on the other side of the street, with some of them carrying flags bearing the swastika.

Teacher, two others arrested on drug and weapon charges after Nashville police chase

“Just left an event honoring a Black sorority and spoke of the need to unite against the rising tide of white supremacy, only to be confronted by Nazis marching through downtown Nashville,” Jones wrote. “This is exactly what my Republican colleagues hate speech is fostering and inviting.”

In his clip, Jones said the marchers were talking about white supremacy, neo-Nazism, deportation, and “just racial hatred.”

A News 2 employee also spotted the group on Broadway shortly afterward and took a video. In that video, you can hear the marchers chanting, with one person yelling, “Deportation,” and others following with “Saves the nation.”

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Then, at 2:27 p.m., state Rep. Aftyn Behn (D-Nashville) posted a picture of the group outside what appeared to be the Metro Courthouse, saying, “our office is closely monitoring the Nazi rally downtown— these groups once relegated to the dark corners now feel empowered to spew their noxious ideology out in the open due to our state’s leadership REFUSING to condemn their speech and actions.”

Nashville Vice Mayor Angie Henderson shared Behn’s post and added her own thoughts: “That I even have to say this. NAZIS are NOT WELCOME in NASHVILLE. In America everyone is free to demonstrate & to say what they want, so: SHAME ON YOU ALL! Get your hateful, dangerous, fascist, nazi nonsense off our streets & off our beautiful Public Square.”

House Majority Leader William Lamberth (R-Portland) shared a video posted by another X user of the group marching through the Broadway area, writing, “Go away Nazi thugs. This is Tennessee and you are NOT welcome here. Btw, why not show your faces so we can all see who you are? I would be willing to bet that none of you are from anywhere near here.”

⏩ Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

“I look forward to Leader @WilliamLamberth being the first co-sponsor on my imminent resolution condemning today’s Nazi march through downtown Nashville,” Behn said in response to Lamberth’s post.

News 2 has reached out to the Metro Nashville Police Department to ask whether there have been any complaints or reports about the group, but we have yet to hear back.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.