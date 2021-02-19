Lawmakers Recount Cuomo’s Trademark Angry Phone Calls as Nursing Home Backlash Grows

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mairead McArdle
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

As the backlash against Andrew Cuomo’s handling of COVID nursing home fatalities grows, lawmakers who have dared to cross the New York governor are beginning to share stories of his infamous temper.

“I’ve never seen something like it,” Representative Tom Reed (R-N.Y.) told Politico. “I’ve heard about the wrath and his anger, and that was the one time where I received it personally.”

Reed was recounting a 2017 phone call in which Cuomo berated him for 45 minutes over his support for President Trump’s hallmark tax reform bill, which eliminated federal deductions for state and local taxes, a provision that disproportionately harmed high tax states like New York.

Other lawmakers who spoke to Politico also described being on the receiving end of Cuomo’s angry phone calls, often made late at night.

“Anybody who knows the Cuomo administration knows that threats are what they consider their charm,” said one former Democratic elected official.

Last week, reports broke that a top aide to Cuomo admitted that the administration covered up the true data on nursing home deaths from the coronavirus across New York state in order to hide the magnitude of the issue from federal authorities.

Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa apologized to state Democratic lawmakers during a recent video conference call, saying “we froze” out of fear that the real nursing home death numbers would “be used against us” by federal prosecutors, the New York Post reported.

New York state Assembly member Ron Kim, a fellow Democrat, described a threatening phone call he received from an angry Governor Cuomo last week as he was giving his children baths at home.

“Gov. Cuomo called me directly on Thursday to threaten my career if I did not cover up for Melissa [DeRosa] and what she said. He tried to pressure me to issue a statement, and it was a very traumatizing experience,” Kim said, adding that Cuomo also told him, “we’re in this business together and we don’t cross certain lines and he said I hadn’t seen his wrath and that he can destroy me.”

Kim, a progressive representing Queens, has been vocal against Cuomo’s failure to protect nursing home residents from the virus as well as the administration’s subsequent attempt at a coverup. Kim believes that his uncle was among the nursing home residents who died from a presumed case of the coronavirus.

“No man has ever spoken to me like that in my entire life,” Kim remarked about his call with the governor. “At some point he tried to humiliate me, asking: ‘Are you a lawyer? I didn’t think so. You’re not a lawyer.’ It almost felt like in retrospect he was trying to bait me and anger me and say something inappropriate. I’m glad I didn’t.”

Cuomo senior adviser Rich Azzopardi responded to Kim’s account of the phone call in a statement, saying, “Kim’s assertion that the governor said he would ‘destroy him’ is false.”

“The Governor has three witnesses to the conversation. The operable words were to the effect of, ‘I am from Queens, too, and people still expect honor and integrity in politics,'” Azzopardi said.

But New York City mayor Bill de Blasio backed Kim’s account of the conversation during a Thursday appearance on MSNBC, explaining to viewers that Cuomo has a reputation for berating people over the phone.

“That’s classic Andrew Cuomo,” de Blasio said. “A lot of people in New York state have received those phone calls. The bullying is nothing new.”

The high number of nursing home deaths in New York since the beginning of the pandemic has dogged Cuomo for nearly a year, in particular his administration’s policy of forcing nursing homes to accept coronavirus patients after they were discharged from the hospital. Additionally, the state had been tabulating the deaths of nursing home residents who died after being transported to the hospital as hospital deaths, making it difficult to ascertain the actual number of residents who died in nursing homes. A report issued by New York Attorney General Letitia James found that the state undercounted nursing home deaths by as much as 50 percent.

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • NY Assemblyman alleges Cuomo threats over scandal

    Assembly Member Ron Kim said New York Governor Andrew Cuomo "berated" him during a private phone call last week for criticism he felt was unfair over his handling of COVID-19 outbreaks at nursing homes. (Feb.18)

  • Fauci says he lost the ability to influence Trump after the president decided to 'focus on the reelection' instead of stopping the virus

    Dr. Anthony Fauci told The Daily Telegraph his influence declined when President Donald Trump began to "essentially act like there was no outbreak."

  • John Cornyn, the other Texas senator, liked a tweet noting how much better he handled the winter storms than Ted Cruz

    Texas Sen. John Cornyn liked a tweet that noted his response was "full of helpful news and resources for Texas" from an account mocking Cruz.

  • Donald Trump Jr and other conservatives defend Ted Cruz after he flew to Cancun amid Texas storm

    Republican allies come out swinging — by suggesting senators ‘don’t do a whole lot’ in their positions during local disasters

  • Check to see if your BMI is in the 'obese' range, because you may be able to get an early COVID-19 vaccine

    Having obesity makes you eligible for an early COVID-19 vaccine in several states. Evidence shows it can be a risk for severe infection.

  • FBI Opens Investigation Over Cuomo's Nursing Home Death Scandal [UPDATED]

    The New York governor has been accused of covering up the COVID-19 death toll at nursing homes.

  • Lawmaker Claims Andrew Cuomo Threatened to ‘Destroy’ His Career in Angry Call the Governor Denies

    A spokesman for Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Assemblyman Ron Kim was "lying about his conversation," but Kim stands by his account: "No man has ever spoken to me like that"

  • Cuomo-gate: a Nixonian scandal is engulfing New York

    Amid demands for Cuomo to resign, the governor and his aides are frantically trying to cover up the facts of what happened ‘In the middle of a public health emergency, Cumo used his office to help one of his largest political donors shield itself from legal consequences as 15,000 nursing home residents died from Covid-19.’ Photograph: Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images The biggest political scandal in America right now is playing out in New York, where Governor Andrew Cuomo is in a lot of trouble – and rightly so. The Democratic governor did not merely wildly mismanage his state’s response to the Covid emergency, while netting himself a lucrative book deal and an Emmy. He did something worse. In the middle of a public health emergency, he used his office to help one of his largest political donors shield itself from legal consequences as 15,000 nursing home residents died from Covid-19 – and then he and his administration underreported that death toll, helping the same donor. The Daily Poster and the Guardian had been covering the story for months before it exploded this week. The scandal is a cautionary tale of hubris, megalomania and corruption that left a literal mountain of preventable Covid-19 deaths in its wake. Now we are about to see whether a blue state’s democratic institutions can hold wrongdoers accountable, or whether America’s culture of impunity can once again protect the powerful from facing any consequences at all. Amid a cacophony of demands for Cuomo to resign, the governor and his aides are frantically trying to cover up the basic facts of what happened, and that includes launching a Nixonian campaign of intimidation and retribution against Democratic lawmakers who have for months been sounding the alarm. Two national news outlets on Wednesday detailed Cuomo’s new campaign of retribution against one lawmaker in his own party who dared to ask questions about constituents and family members who died under Cuomo’s nursing home policies. Cuomo held a press conference to publicly berate the same Democrat, while another New York news outlet reported that other lawmakers are now facing threats. For months, these legislators’ questions were ignored by national media that have seemed far more interested in valorizing Cuomo than in reporting inconvenient facts. But those facts are worth reviewing, because they illustrate the direct link between the underreporting of nursing home deaths and the push for corporate immunity. They also spotlight the very real human carnage that can result when an imperious, out-of-control politician is unwilling to engage in any contrition, self-reflection or reform. Fact 1: Cuomo’s machine raked in $2m from industry group Cuomo’s political machine received more than $2m from the Greater New York Hospital Association (GNYHA), its executives and its lobbying firms. The healthcare industry group also funneled more than $450,000 to members of the New York legislature in 2020. The money that flowed from the group to these public officials in the middle of the pandemic was a significant increase from prior years. Fact 2: Cuomo helped industry group shield nursing home execs Amid New York’s exploding Covid-19 death toll in April 2020, Cuomo’s budget included a provision shielding hospital and nursing home executives from legal consequences if their corporate decisions killed people during the pandemic. GNYHA said it “drafted” the provision, which did not merely shield frontline healthcare workers from lawsuits, but also extended such liability protection to top corporate officials who make staffing and safety decisions. Critics argued that shielding hospital and nursing home executives from the threat of lawsuits would remove a deterrent to cost-cutting, profit-maximizing decisions that endanger lives. They were ignored. Fact 3: Cuomo’s corporate immunity law went national Cuomo’s corporate immunity provision was quickly copied and pasted into other states’ laws and into Senate Republican legislation, in near word-for-word fashion. The liability shield spread from New York to other states, even as the New York assemblyman Ron Kim released a report showing that states with liability shields were reporting higher nursing-home death rates during the pandemic. To date, 27 states have now shielded nursing homes from lawsuits. Fact 4: Cuomo’s immunity law endangered lives, according to the attorney general While nursing home executives were enjoying their liability shield, Cuomo’s office was vastly underreporting the number of Covid-19 nursing home deaths, according to a report by the New York attorney general, Letitia James, who is considered a Cuomo ally. That report found that Cuomo administration data had undercounted nursing home deaths by 50%. James’ report also showed how Cuomo’s corporate immunity law could result in higher rates of nursing home casualties. “The immunity laws could be wrongly used to protect any individual or entity from liability, even if those decisions were not made in good faith or motivated by financial incentives,” noted the report, adding that the provisions “provide financial incentives to for-profit nursing home operators to put residents at risk of harm by refraining from investing public funds to obtain sufficient staffing to meet residents’ care needs, to purchase sufficient PPE for staff, and to provide effective training to staff to comply with infection control protocols during pandemics and other public health emergencies”. Fact 5: Cuomo’s top aide admitted withholding info Cuomo’s top aide, Melissa DeRosa, admitted that Cuomo’s administration not only withheld information about nursing home deaths, but did so in order to pre-emptively avoid political and legal consequences. “We were in a position where we weren’t sure if what we were going to give to the Department of Justice, or what we give to [state legislators], and what we start saying, was going to be used against us,” DeRosa told New York legislators last week. DeRosa’s father, brother and sister are employed at one of the lobbying firms that represents GNYHA, the healthcare industry group that funneled millions to Cuomo’s political machine and spearheaded the corporate immunity law. ••• In the last few days, Cuomo has refused to apologize or support any serious effort to fix things. Instead, he is deploying his political machine against Democratic legislators who have been bravely demanding answers. For instance, when the Democratic state senator Alessandra Biaggi said she was concerned about a potential link between GNYHA campaign cash and Cuomo’s corporate immunity law, Cuomo deployed his spokesperson to attack her. “Immunity during the pandemic for hospitals and nursing home workers was passed in the budget with a majority of the senator’s senate and assembly colleagues voting for it, many of them taking contributions from the healthcare interests that were affected,” said the Cuomo staffer. “While she is damning her fellow legislators with wild assertions, the governor is not influenced by contributions and has never been. On the merits, different immunity laws were passed by states all over the country, as well as the federal government.” Left unsaid: Cuomo’s immunity legislation became the basis for other states’ own immunity laws. Similarly, CNN and the New York Times are reporting on allegations that Cuomo made enraged threats against Kim, the Democratic lawmaker who chairs the New York assembly’s committee on ageing. And CNN reports that “threats were made against those who are considering a vote [for Kim’s legislation] to strip Cuomo of his emergency powers” after recent revelations of Cuomo withholding casualty information from government officials. (A senior Cuomo adviser has now released a statement denying those threats and questioning Kim’s credibility.) Kim said Cuomo’s moves to hide information deprived lawmakers of necessary information at precisely the time they could have reformed the law Kim’s uncle died of presumed Covid-19 in a nursing home. He told the Daily Poster that the public must understand that the undercounting of nursing home deaths and the corporate immunity law are not two separate issues – they are part of one large scandal in which New York’s governor prioritized protecting his political sponsors rather than the public interest. Noting that lawmakers were considering legislation in August to rescind corporate immunity, Kim said Cuomo’s moves to hide information deprived lawmakers of necessary information at precisely the time they could have reformed the law to hold nursing home companies accountable. “If they shared all the data, we would have passed different policies,” Kim said. “We would have went in a different direction. We could have repealed legal immunity entirely. If we had the full data set, I think we had a much stronger argument to repeal.” But the data was not forthcoming. It was hidden, which ended up serving the interests of the lobby group that dumped more than $2m into Cuomo’s political machine. That machine is now being deployed to vilify Kim, Biaggi and other Democrats who dare to demand answers about their constituents who were killed by Covid. This burgeoning scandal and cover-up evokes memories of Nixon’s enemies list, and his infamous declaration that “when the president does it, that means that it is not illegal.” Four decades later, the Biden justice department, state law enforcers and Albany legislators will now decide whether that same ideology of lawlessness and impunity will continue to extend not only to nursing home and hospital executives who have avoided consequences for a gruesome Covid death toll, but also to the state governor who helped them get away with it. David Sirota is a Guardian US columnist and an award-winning investigative journalist. He is an editor at large at Jacobin, and the founder of the Daily Poster. He served as Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign speechwriter This story was reported by David Sirota for the Daily Poster

  • Field Yates predicts next Bears QB will be Sam Darnold after Jets trade

    This assumes the Jets will draft a new QB with their No. 2 overall pick.

  • California governor gets vaccine tour boost as recall looms

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom has spent the past two weeks doing a vaccination road show, traveling to inoculation sites to tout the state's rapidly improving coronavirus numbers and efforts to build an infrastructure to provide millions of shots every week. It's a good showcase for the governor who is barely two years into his first term but has seen his popularity fall and a recall election become increasingly likely. The six-stop tour serves the dual purpose of informing the public about his administration's vaccination efforts while presenting a campaign-friendly image of an in-charge executive.

  • New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is accused of angrily threatening a vocal critic. He denies it.

    New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo launched into an extended rebuke of Assemblyman Ron Kim, a Democrat who has criticized his handling of COVID-19.

  • Dov Hikind on Cuomo: 'The public is now finding out that their governor is a fraud'

    Dov Hikind reacts to New York State Assemblyman Ron Kim’s assertion that Gov. Andrew Cuomo threatened to 'destroy' him in a spat over the state’s nursing home crisis.

  • Woman shot during protest against Myanmar coup dies

    A young woman who was shot in the head by police last week during a protest against the military coup in Myanmar died Friday, her family said. It was the first confirmed death among thousands of protesters who have faced off against security forces since the junta took power on Feb. 1, detained the country's elected leaders and prevented Parliament from convening. Mya Thwet Thwet Khine was shot during a demonstration in the capital, Naypyitaw, on Feb. 9, two days before her 20th birthday.

  • Trump and Biden news - live: President apologizes to world summit for Trump years and insists ‘America’s back’

    Follow for all the latest from the White House, Congress and Mar-a-Lago

  • 11-year-old boy dies of hypothermia after playing in snow during Texas storm

    An eleven-year-old boy in Texas has died of suspected hypothermia only hours after playing in the snow for the first time. Christian Pavon Pineda of Conroe, north of Houston, is the latest fatality from the huge winter storm that swept across the state, knocking out power and water to millions of people for days. On Sunday, Ms Pineda took photos and videos of her son frolicking in the snow wearing a red hoodie.

  • Scientists, including Fauci, are facing off over whether to delay 2nd vaccine doses. Here's why the risk of more mutations from delaying shots may ultimately be worth it.

    Delaying second vaccine doses could save the lives of more-vulnerable people. The risk of more coronavirus mutations could be the price we pay.

  • The oil and gas industry has been very generous to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Will that sway his outages response?

    When the Texas power grid buckled under the strain of worse-than-expected winter cold, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) went on Fox News and blamed frozen wind turbines for what was mostly a problem with natural gas–fueled power supply. Then he savaged the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which manages the Texas-only power grid. But he has notably "gone easier on another culprit: an oil and gas industry that is the state's dominant business and his biggest political contributor," The Associated Press reports. Abbott, in office since 2015, has raised more than $150 million in campaign contributions — the most of any governor in U.S. history — and "more than $26 million of his contributions have come from the oil and gas industry, more than any other economic sector," AP reports. In a news conference Thursday, Abbott mostly blamed ERCOT for assuring state leaders Texas could handle the storm. ERCOT is overseen by the Texas Public Utility Commission, whose three-member board is appointed by Abbott. But the Texas legislature is broadly responsible for energy policy. And everyone knows what would have to be done to avoid a repeat of these blackouts and water outages: Winterize the state's power generators and plants, as the state was advised to do after 2011 winter blackouts, and 1989 winter blackouts before that. Abbott on Thursday urged the Texas legislature to make full winterization mandatory, not voluntary, for the private companies that generate and feed the Texas power supply. That would be really expensive. And Abbott wasn't clear about who he envisions footing the bill: taxpayers, consumers, or the oil and gas companies that fund his political career. ERCOT, power suppliers and retailers, and state commissioners will soon be hauled before legislators for "all of the shaming and blaming" they can dish out, Ross Ramsey writes at The Texas Tribune. "But the end of that show is the wrong time to stop paying attention; it's the time to start." That's when Abbott and legislators will decide if "swapping light regulations and low energy costs for the risk of leaving Texans exposed to the harshest winter weather is worth it," Ramsey writes. "If the public keeps paying attention, it's probably not. If the public leaves the details to legislators and the usual crowd of special interests, the state might do what it did last time: Waggle those fingers, write a report, and put the matter away until it gets cold again." More stories from theweek.com5 scathingly funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's impeachment dodgeThe Texas blizzard nightmare is Republican governance in a nutshellRudy Giuliani's 'funny story' about Rush Limbaugh, golf, and 'panties' was so bad, Steve Bannon cringed

  • Ted Cruz ‘left behind’ pet poodle, Snowflake, at ‘freezing’ Texas home during Cancun trip

    Security guard was reportedly looking after Republican senator’s dog during family’s Mexico vacation

  • When could you get a $1,400 stimulus check? Pelosi gives timetable for House vote

    Democrats are hoping to pass the stimulus deal before March 14.

  • Texas weather crisis deepens Chinese belief they're 'on right path', says foreign ministry

    China's foreign ministry said on Friday that seeing the plight of Americans suffering in a severe winter storm that hit the state of Texas this week reinforced a belief among Chinese citizens that their country is "on the right path". Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying made the comments in response to a question from a state media journalist on calls by western countries for an investigation into alleged human rights abuses in its western Xinjiang region.