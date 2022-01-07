Lawmakers reflect on Capitol attack experiences during a day of remembrance on Capitol Hill
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
On Thursday, the U.S. marked the one-year anniversary of the January 6 deadly attack on the Capitol. Most Republicans were absent as other members of Congress gathered to share their memories of the riot and President Biden delivered remarks placing the blame squarely on former President Trump. Kris Van Cleave has a recap on the day of reflection and remembrance.