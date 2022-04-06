Lawmakers repealed 50-a in June 2020. Two years later, the fight has just begun

In early 2010, the personnel folder of Greenburgh Police Officer Dennis Basulto was ferried to the Westchester County Supreme Court in White Plains.

Justice Joan Lefkowitz combed through the file in private before ordering that the documents would be kept confidential. An attorney for the town of Greenburgh would come to collect the file and return it to the department.

Lefkowitz observed that none of the papers "are material and relevant to the present action," a lawsuit brought by Greenburgh resident Jodee MacDonald alleging violent treatment by Basulto. And that was that.

Two years earlier, MacDonald was crossing Tarrytown Road with her friend after the pair had gone grocery shopping at the Crossroads Shopping Center.

Officer Basulto ordered the women to return a shopping cart her friend was using to transport their bags. This kicked off a heated confrontation that resulted in MacDonald's arrest in handcuffs on disorderly conduct charges. The case against her was ultimately dismissed.

The physical and emotional pain from that encounter still lingers.

"Because the handcuff was so tight, I was having a lot of numbing and pins and needles in my thumb. I still don't feel my thumb," MacDonald recalled. "I had a bone shaved down. I've had nothing but problems since that day. I asked him to loosen it, and he tightened it while I was standing there."

In crafting her decision to withhold Basulto's personnel file from the civil suit, Lefkowitz cited the requirements under Section 50-a of the Civil Rights Law, which shielded the disciplinary records of police officers from public view.

MacDonald's lawsuit had hit a snag, the same roadblock encountered by scores of others who have accused police officers of wrongdoing.

"It definitely would have helped our case if I had had prior notice that the defendant might have done this previously," said Mark Siesel, MacDonald's attorney, in reference to the disciplinary file. "I could have presented that to a jury."

But MacDonald and Siesel were forced to proceed without it. Ultimately, the case was settled out of court, Siesel said. The department admitted in a deposition that Basulto received no discipline following the incident. However, it recommended that he enroll in sensitivity training.

Jodee MacDonald, who sued Greenburgh PD for alleged police brutality, and still suffers with physical impairment, wants police officers' disciplinary records published now that Section 50-a of the New York Civil Rights Law has been repealed. Jodee MacDonald was photographed in her Stamford, Conn. home on on Thursday, March 24, 2022.

These years later, MacDonald wonders what might happen if the public had greater insight into the accusations made against officers in their community.

"I feel that the public should know, the same way they would know if it were a criminal," she said. "The first thing they go for is the criminal's rap sheet. Why don't we get the police officer's rap sheet?"

Decades of secrecy

Section 50-a as enacted in 1976 was somewhat modest in scope, protecting records that could be used to evaluate officers for promotional opportunities. Its drafters argued that unscrupulous defense attorneys were rummaging through disciplinary files to undermine the credibility of officers on the witness stand.

Over the years, some courts even reasoned that these records can and should be disclosed outside the context of legal action.

But in later decades, courts in New York more expansively applied Section 50-a to the point where public insight into allegations of misconduct and what, if any, discipline they faced was almost entirely cut off.

Then, in June 2020, amid a national uproar over George Floyd's killing, things began to change. A fierce debate over policing in New York compelled the legislature to repeal Section 50-a, promising to end the decades of secrecy that had shrouded records of misconduct.

"The problem with 50-a was, it was like a brick wall between police records and the public," said Assemblyman Danny O'Donnell (D-Manhattan), who sponsored the repeal in the lower chamber. "You're never going to get real transparency and real open disclosure as long as it's in the darkness. As long as you have police officers sitting in judgment of other police officers, you're going to have a problem."

But almost as quickly as Floyd's murder sparked legislative change here, so appeared legal challenges to the repeal.

Police unions across the state filed lawsuits seeking to block publication of the records. While most legal actions challenging disclosure have been unsuccessful, disciplinary records in some regions became tied up in the courts for weeks at a time.

Though advocates had hoped their efforts to repeal 50-a would result in immediate change, these aspirations gave way to the realities of the legal process.

A few courtroom challenges to disclosure — in Syracuse, Brighton and Rochester — did bear fruit, with judges ruling that records created prior to June 2020 or records documenting an unproven charge could be withheld from public view.

Many of these decisions turned on the intent of the legislators who ushered repeal into being.

Gannett Co., Inc., the parent company of the USA TODAY Network New York, has filed public records requests across the state seeking the disciplinary files of police officers. Gannett was part of a coalition of media groups that wrote to then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo urging a full repeal of 50-a.

Gannett has also initiated lawsuits seeking to force recalcitrant agencies to produce the disciplinary files of its officers. The most recent, in Greenburgh, was filed in February. The company sued the Village of Herkimer on similar grounds late last year.

The categories of pre-2020 records and unfounded charges represent the overwhelming majority of disciplinary records in New York state. If their release is ultimately blocked, the public's window into allegations of police misconduct will have shrunk to little more than the size of a peephole.

For his part, repeal sponsor Sen. Jamaal Bailey (D-36th) says that it was always the legislature's intent to encompass records created before June 2020 and other so-called unsubstantiated records.

To "clarify" the legislature's earlier move to repeal 50-a, Bailey recently introduced another piece of legislation making it clear that those two specific issues should not stymie disclosure.

"It's just making sure that we're trying to reaffirm or clarify the scope of 50-a," he said. "I am hopeful that we do everything that we can legislatively to make it unequivocally clear that our intent is to make sure that these records are able to be made public."

Union pushback

As is often the case with contentious pieces of legislation — consider reforms of the cash bail and discovery processes — the legislature often comes in later to clean up its first drafts.

And as with those issues, law enforcement unions have sought to leverage their public platforms to sway the legislature against reform.

"Members of law enforcement unions have a job to protect their members," Bailey notes. "We're not trying to harm the members of law enforcement. We simply want transparency."

Given the vagaries of the legislative process in Albany, a bill reaffirming a piece of duly enacted legislation cannot be guaranteed to pass.

Even on popular issues — in a Siena College Research Institute poll, 80% of New York voters supported certain police reforms, including 50-a repeal — nothing is a sure thing.

"I don’t think unfounded complaints should be included," says Thomas Mungeer, president of the New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association. "When you release these records, it gives someone a skewed idea of what is actually in the records. Someone can have 15 complaints, but what if 14 of them are unfounded?"

He argues that even when an officer does their job perfectly, they can still become beleaguered by civilian complaints.

"I’ve seen it on traffic stops. It’s just that nobody wants a ticket," he observes. "Just because someone’s mad, they make a complaint."

But Mungeer says he is "optimistic" about the way the current court challenges are proceeding, emphasizing that his organization is equipped to investigate and root out rogue behavior, should it occur.

Beyond the unions, lawmakers will have an even tougher hill to climb. Even if they manage to pass the clarifying legislation, wrenching decisions over disclosure from the hands of the judiciary back to the legislature, they may nevertheless come headfirst into a constitutional brick wall.

"The reality is this: you can't retroactively change the rules to somebody's detriment when they have a vested interest in it," said Kyle Steinebach, a former Monroe County assistant district attorney who litigated one of the successful challenges to repeal.

Steinebach contends that these privacy interests, born out of the Civil Rights Law's guarantee of confidentiality, are protected by the U.S. Constitution. Even if legislators so-desired, they cannot be retroactively curtailed.

This argument will almost certainly frame the challenge that New York's appellate courts are to consider. Already, appeals of various trial court orders are winding their way through the legal system.

Ultimately, the cases are likely to reach the Court of Appeals, where a majority of seats are held by former law enforcement officials, specifically former state and federal prosecutors.

If New York is nevertheless not a receptive forum for the concerns of law enforcement, Steinebach observes that the federal courts remain an option for unions to consider. The U.S. Supreme Court, in his mind, could provide the unions with their best shot at protecting most police disciplinary records.

Given the turbulent politics around policing, he believes that current attitudes are not set in stone.

"The tides will change, and they will change again," he said. "The pendulum has swung. So now you just go, how far does the pendulum go before it comes back?"

However, brick walls are still not impenetrable. Daniel Novack, co-chair of the New York State Bar Association’s committee on media law, thinks the issue is a little more cut-and-dried.

"Of course the law was intended to apply retroactively, and there are no constitutional issues because it is not punishing anyone for conduct that was legal at the time," he said. "I get it that police unions think they lost a privacy right, but that’s a much harder argument to make."

It appears this is the argument that will take center stage in the months and years ahead, as the battle over repeal is waged vigorously in the courts.

Asher Stockler is a reporter for The Journal News. You can find him on Twitter at @quasiasher or send him an email at astockler@lohud.com. Reach him securely: asher.stockler@protonmail.com.

About this project

New York’s USA Today reporting teams are working on a series of wide-ranging investigations intended to shine a light on processes that are critical to public life but are often hidden. The topic areas for 2022 include government accountability and oversight, policing and public safety, health and environmental justice and consumer rights. We welcome your feedback and suggestions to help inform our reporting priorities. Email: nyinvestigationtips@gannett.com.

