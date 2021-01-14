Lawmakers who reportedly criticised Capitol metal detectors voted for them to stop school gun violence

Louise Hall
&lt;p&gt;US Capitol Police stand near a metal detector outside the House of Representatives Chamber, in Washington, DC&lt;/p&gt; (AFP via Getty Images)

US Capitol Police stand near a metal detector outside the House of Representatives Chamber, in Washington, DC

(AFP via Getty Images)

Some of the US lawmakers who were reported to have been critical of the use of metal detectors in the US Capitol or refused to use them have previously forced schools to introduce them as deterrent measures against gun violence.

In 2018, the Republican-led House passed the STOP School Violence Act which proposed security provisions intended to help prevent gun violence in schools, including metal detectors.

The bill, sponsored by Republican Rep John Rutherford, included a programme of security “including the placement and use of metal detectors and other deterrent measure and emergency notification and response technologies.”

Among those who voted to pass the bill are a number of Republican representatives who are reported to have complained or refused to use metal detectors placed in the Capitol following the riots on 6 January.

On Wednesday, numerous reports said several Republicans were seen not complying with the new safety check or complaining to police about the measures, which were ordered by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Representatives Steve Scalise, Steve Stivers, Larry Bucshon, Louie Gohmert, who all voted in favour of the STOP Act were among the representatives reported having protested the detectors upon entrance to the House.

NBC News reported that Rep Scalise, who survived a shooting during a congressional baseball game in 2017, told reporters that the extra layer of security was unnecessary and criticised Pelosi for "impeding" members from voting.

According to HuffPost, Rep Stivers told Capitol police officers that he thinks making lawmakers use metal detectors is “unconstitutional”.

However, when it came to the issue of using metal detectors in schools, Rep Stivers said in a statement that he supported the measure among other controls.

Rep Stivers told The Independent that he had “never disobeyed any instructions given by Capitol police."

“Since the magnetometers were installed at the entrances to the House Floor yesterday, I’ve passed through them each time I’ve gone to vote without incident,” he said in a statement.

The representative noted that he had asked an officer to “pass along my information to those who made this decision” due to concerns over the “constitutionality of said decision."

“I have nothing but respect and gratitude for the men and women who put their lives on the line to keep us safe, and am extremely disappointed by efforts to mischaracterise my actions,” he added.

Rep Louie Gohmert reportedly told officers: “You can’t stop me, I’m on my way to a vote” before walking around the magnetometer outside the House chamber.

Rep Scalise, Rep Bucshon and Rep Gohmert did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Independent.

Among the other House members who reportedly refused to comply with the detectors on their entrance to the floor included Rep Van Taylor of Texas, Rep Lauren Boebert of Colorado, and Rep Debbie Lesko of Arizona.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi has since proposed penalising House members who bypass new security protections introduced since last week’s assault on the Capitol.

“It is tragic that this step is necessary, but the chamber of the People’s House must and will be safe," the House speaker said in a statement.

Many rioters who looted and vandalised the Capitol building on 6 January, forcing lawmakers to evacuate, were armed with guns or other weapons.

Following the riots, Democratic Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said she “did not even feel safe” during the Capitol evacuation due to certain Republican representatives ties to extremist beliefs.

“There were QAnon and white supremacist sympathisers and frankly white supremacist members of Congress in that extraction point who I know and who I had felt would disclose my location and allow me to, who would create opportunities to allow me to be hurt, kidnapped, etcetera,” she said.

Five people died as a result of the violence including one Capitol police officer who was beaten as he tried to ward off the crowds.

Read More

Trump’s love letter to Mitch McConnell was too little, too late

Trump backers seek online refuges after big tech backlash

Investigation launched after Capitol panic buttons torn out

Trump releases video after being impeached again

Republicans angered by metal detectors set up inside Capitol

Latest Stories

  • Democrats in Georgia ‘outworked, out-strategized and obviously outperformed’ GOP in Senate runoffs, Kemp’s deputy admits

    On the same day that rioters supporting President Trump stormed and vandalized the U.S. Capitol, history was also made in Georgia, where Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock, the two Democrats on the Georgia Senate runoff ballot, defeated the Republican incumbents. One week after Democrats pulled off their improbable feat, Georgians reflected on the impact of the historic win.

  • Lawmakers want to honor Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman with Congressional Gold Medal

    U.S. Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman’s bravery during the insurrection may be honored with the Congressional Gold Medal. A bipartisan group of congressional members introduced a resolution on Thursday, nearly a week after the U.S. Capitol was breached, to recognize Goodman. As previously reported by theGrio, Goodman led an angry mob away from the Senate chambers.

  • Waitress credited with helping boy after noticing bruises

    A Florida waitress who noticed bruises on an 11-year-old boy flashed him a handwritten note asking him if he needed help, and when he nodded yes, she called the police, authorities said. Orlando police credited Flaviane Carvalho, a waitress at Mrs. Potato Restaurant, with coming to the boy's aid on New Year's Eve when the child’s parents weren’t looking. Police took the boy to a hospital where doctors found bruises on his face, earlobes and arms.

  • Taliban chief tells officials to take only one wife because big weddings and dowries are depleting funds

    The head of the Afghan Taliban has ordered officials in the movement to take only one wife because extravagant weddings and bridal payments are depleting funds and leading to accusations of embezzlement. The edict from Mullah Haibatullah Akhundzada was also an attempt to quash bad publicity that Taliban leaders were having profligate weddings. “We instruct officials of the Islamic Emirate, in accordance with Islamic Sharia [Islamic jurisprudence], to avoid second, third, and fourth marriage if there is no need,” he said in a written message earlier this month, Voice of America reported. Taliban officials have been instructed to share the order with their subordinates after complaints about the scale of spending on weddings. Afghans face huge social pressure to spend lavishly on their nuptials, while the groom must also often pay a hefty sum to the bride's family. Wives are sometimes kept in separate houses, meaning a groom must fund several households. “Up-to two million Afghanis (nearly £19,000) are paid for dowry in some parts of Afghanistan and the Taliban officials would seek this money for their second marriage,” one source told the broadcaster. The movement has also sometimes faced internal tensions as frontline fighters resent the movement's leadership appearing to lead the high life in Pakistan or Doha. “Families of several officials of the Islamic Emirate do not have a lot of money. Therefore, more marriages could affect their prestige, trustworthiness, and personality,” the message said. The message urged the movement to “protect yourself against accusation and disgrace,” adding that “transparency” and “gaining trust” were essential for their struggle. Abstaining from multiple marriages would protect the Taliban from “accusations of bribery, misappropriation, or embezzlement” and save them from seeking illicit sources of wealth. Akhundzada told followers that the orders were based on Islamic injunctions and have the support of religious scholars. Islam allows men to have up to four wives as long as they are treated equally, though the practice is frowned upon and uncommon in many Muslim societies. The message said there were exemptions to the new rule for officials who had a “legitimate need” or who used their own funds for weddings.

  • 5th member of Congress contracts COVID in post-riot surge

    A fifth member of Congress has tested positive for COVID-19 following last week’s lockdown at the Capitol — a surge of cases that had been predicted as a result of the Jan. 6 occupation.

  • AOC feared ‘White Supremacist members of Congress’ would turn her over to Trump rioters during siege

    As the fallout continues following last Wednesday’s Capitol insurrection, Democratic New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took to her social media this week to share the terror she experienced that day – at times fearing her own congressional colleagues would turn her over to the angry mob to be killed. Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”?

  • Asian American Police Officer From Texas Will Likely Face Charges for Rioting in the Capitol

    What happened: The officer attended the riots in Washington D.C. and is accused of "penetrating" the Capitol, Click2Houston reports. During a press conference on Wednesday, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo discussed the officer in question. According to the New York Post, the officer — who was not named publicly by Acevedo — was placed on administrative leave.

  • Joint Chiefs pointedly remind military personnel Biden will be president, 'sedition and insurrection' are illegal

    In an extraordinary letter Tuesday, all eight of the top U.S. military officers told U.S. service members that last week's deadly mob attack on the U.S. Capitol was an illegal "direct assault" on not just Congress but also America's constitutional order, and "the rights of freedom of speech and assembly do not give anyone the right to resort to violence, sedition, and insurrection."The letter from the Joint Chiefs of Staff followed Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy's approval of 15,000 National Guardsmen, some armed with lethal weapons, to help secure the Capitol amid credible threats of violence from armed militia groups leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration next Tuesday. Biden, the four-star generals reminded U.S. forces in their letter, "will be inaugurated and will become our 46th commander in chief."> The Joint Chiefs of Staff have sent this letter to the U.S. military about the attack on the U.S. Capitol, and the forthcoming transition of power to President-elect Biden as "our 46th Commander in Chief." pic.twitter.com/IzlYmAygfe> > — Breaking News (@BreakingNews) January 12, 2021"As service members, we must embody the values and ideals of the nation," the Joint Chiefs said. "We support and defend the Constitution. Any act to disrupt the constitutional process is not only against our traditions, values, and oath; it is against the law."Some retired military officers participated in Wednesday's insurrection, and Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) asked the Pentagon on Monday to cooperate with the FBI and Capitol Police to determine the extent of participation in the "seditious conspiracy" by current and former service members. Another veteran, Rep. Jason Crow (D-Colo.), said Sunday that McCarthy should screen any military personnel involved in inauguration security to make sure none are "sympathetic to domestic terrorists."More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • Philippines' Duterte says presidency no job for a woman

    Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday declared that the presidency was no job for a woman because of their emotional differences to men, and dismissed speculation that his daughter would succeed him next year. The Philippines has had two women presidents, Gloria Macapagal Arroyo from 2001 to 2010 and Corazon Aquino from 1986 to 1992.

  • Some who stormed the Capitol, including a Proud Boys leader, claim they were citizen journalists

    Some of those who stormed the U.S. Capitol — including those arrested — insist they were there reporting as citizen journalists.

  • AOC: 'I thought I was going to die' in U.S. Capitol attack

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shared personal details of her experience during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in an Instagram Live broadcast on Tuesday night. Ocasio-Cortez told followers that, while she could not share some details due to security risks, she believed that her life was in serious danger during the violence.

  • Texas megachurch pastor sent to prison for fraud scheme

    Kirbyjon H. Caldwell, 67, was sentenced Wednesday in Shreveport, Louisiana, where he and his co-defendant, Gregory A. Smith, were indicted in 2018. Caldwell, who in March pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, was the senior pastor of Houston's Windsor Village United Methodist Church, which has about 14,000 members. According to federal prosecutors, Caldwell and Smith, a Shreveport-based investment adviser, used their clout and influence to persuade people to invest about $3.5 million in historical Chinese bonds.

  • Secret Service reportedly had to use Obama's bathroom after being barred from Ivanka Trump's

    Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have spent the past few years living in a six bedroom, 6.5 bathroom rented home in Washington, D.C.'s exclusive Kalorama neighborhood. The family could count high-profile officials and even one former president among their neighbors — as well as their own Secret Service detail, who had to rent a nearby apartment to use the bathroom because they weren't allowed inside the Kushner-Trump home, neighbors and law enforcement sources tell The Washington Post.It's not unusual for Secret Service agents to stay out of the typically expansive homes they're guarding, instead using a garage or auxiliary building as their home base, the Post notes. But Kushner and Trump took that to an extreme, forcing the Secret Service to install a porta-potty outside their home just so they had somewhere to relieve themselves, sources said. The unsightly outdoor bathroom was taken down after neighbors complained.That's when the Kushner-Trump detail started using a bathroom in the Obama family's nearby garage. But they were kicked out when "a Secret Service supervisor from the Trump-Kushner detail left an unpleasant mess in the Obama bathroom," the Post notes. Agents then headed to to Vice President Mike Pence's home a mile away to use the toilet or, when time was short, counted on nearby restaurants and even knocked on neighbors' doors. One of those neighbors eventually ended up renting a $3,000/month basement studio to the agents, making $144,000 in taxpayer money by the time the lease expires this September.A White House spokesperson denied Trump and Kushner barred Secret Service from their home, saying it was the force's choice not to come inside — something one law enforcement officer disputed. Read more at The Washington Post.More stories from theweek.com Do Democrats realize the danger they are in? America's rendezvous with reality What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about

  • A Fake National Guard Memo Warning of Nationwide Lockdown Is Circulating Again

    The document first began circulating in March as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in America.

  • Chicago Mayor Calls to Reopen Restaurants to Mitigate Risk of Underground Parties

    Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot called to reopen the city’s restaurants and bars on Thursday, saying the measure would help curb the spread of underground parties that pose a relatively greater risk of spreading the coronavirus. Illinois’s mitigation plan forced the closure of indoor dining in Chicago in October. While nearly ever major city in the U.S. has severely limited or outright banned indoor dining to control the spread of the coronavirus, Lightfoot called to reinstitute indoor dining with precautions. “People are engaging in risky behavior that is not only putting themselves at risk, but putting their families, their co-workers, and other ones at risk. Let’s bring it out of the shadows,” Lightfoot told reporters on Thursday, in comments reported by CBS Chicago. The mayor was referring to underground parties held by residents. “Let’s allow them to have some recreation in restaurants, in bars, where we can actually work with responsible owners and managers to regulate and protect people from COVID-19,” Lightfoot added. The mayor has attempted to avoid blaming indoor dining for spreading coronavirus, saying in October that a rise in cases in Chicago was not linked to restaurants. “That’s not what we’re seeing in the data at all,” Lightfoot told reporters at the time. Chicago is currently in Illinois’s “tier 3” of coronavirus restrictions, which bars indoor dining and puts capacity limits on other businesses. Restaurants across the northern U.S. are struggling to maintain outdoor dining in the middle of winter. Dozens of restaurants in Chicago have permanently closed, according to Timeout. Chicago has recorded over 424,000 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, and close to 9,000 residents have died after contracting the illness. The city has also struggled with mass riots, protests, and looting in the wake of the death of George Floyd, an African American man killed by Minneapolis police in late May. Looters overran Chicago’s Magnificent Mile, a noted shopping district, in August.

  • Capitol rioter pictured with Pelosi lectern promises not to return to DC as lawyer says only a ‘magician’ could get him off

    His lawyer said he has been receiving death threats and would like to ‘like to just get home to his family’

  • RIP: Mars digger bites the dust after 2 years on red planet

    NASA declared the Mars digger dead Thursday after failing to burrow deep into the red planet to take its temperature. Following one last unsuccessful attempt to hammer itself down over the weekend with 500 strokes, the team called it quits. "We’ve given it everything we’ve got, but Mars and our heroic mole remain incompatible,” said the German Space Agency's Tilman Spohn, the lead scientist for the experiment.

  • National Guardsman first known current service member to be charged over Capitol riot

    Jacob Fracker, an off duty police officer charged in connection with the violent riots at the U.S. Capitol, is a member of the Virginia National Guard, an official said on Thursday, becoming the first known person currently in the military to be arrested over last week's events. President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, forcing lawmakers to flee the inner chambers of the building, fearing for their lives. On Wednesday, the Department of Justice said Fracker, along with another off duty police officer, Thomas Robertson, were charged after they were photographed inside the Capitol "making an obscene statement in front of a statue of (Revolutionary hero) John Stark."

  • Congresswoman defends not wearing mask during riot lockdown

    Three Democrats who have since tested positive for coronavirus have lashed out at Republicans who chose not to wear masks.

  • N Korea holds huge military parade as Kim vows nuclear might

    North Korea rolled out developmental ballistic missiles designed to be launched from submarines and other military hardware in a parade that punctuated leader Kim Jong Un’s defiant calls to expand his nuclear weapons program. The economic setbacks have left Kim nothing to show for his ambitious diplomacy with President Donald Trump, which derailed over disagreements in exchanging sanctions relief and the North’s denuclearization steps, and pushed Kim to what is clearly the toughest moment of his nine-year rule. Kim’s comments are likely intended to pressure the incoming U.S. government of Joe Biden, who has previously called the North Korean leader a “thug” and accused Trump of chasing spectacle rather than meaningful curbs on the North’s nuclear capabilities.