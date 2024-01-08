Lawmakers return to DC with new shutdown deadlines looming

Congress returns to Capitol Hill on Monday with just 11 days before another government shutdown deadline, and with little movement on the key issues that have snarled budget negotiations for months.

On Friday, White House budget director Shalanda Young told reporters that she is not optimistic about the possibility of avoiding at least a partial government shutdown. A funding extension for four appropriations areas — Agriculture, Energy and Water Development; Veterans Affairs; and Housing and Urban Development — is set to run out on Jan. 19.

Of those, VA would be the least impacted, because Congress in 2022 approved advanced funding through fall 2024 for most medical and benefits operations. A few thousand employees would still be furloughed, however.

The rest of federal agency operations — including the Defense Department — will see its funding run out on Feb. 2. Without a budget deal by then, hundreds of thousands of federal workers would be furloughed, military paychecks would be delayed and countless offices would be forced to shutter until an appropriations deal is reached.

Wednesday, Jan. 10

House Homeland Security — 10 a.m. — 310 Cannon

Mayorkas impeachment

The committee will discuss impeachment proceedings against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.



House Natural Resources — 10:15 a.m. — 1324 Longworth

National Park Service

Park Service officials will discuss maintenance backlogs within the agency.





Thursday, Jan. 11

House Veterans' Affairs — 10 a.m. — 360 Cannon

VA rural access

Department officials will discuss outreach efforts to rural veterans.



House Oversight — 10 a.m. — 2154 Rayburn

Military ideologies

Outside experts will testify on political ideologies in the military.



House Financial Services — 10 a.m. — 2128 Rayburn

Federal Housing Administration

Department of Housing and Urban Development officials will testify on Federal Housing Administration programs.



Senate Homeland Security — 10 a.m. — 562 Dirksen

Artificial Intelligence

Homeland Security officials will discuss the use of artificial intelligence in government services.



House Foreign Affairs — 2 p.m. — Visitors Center H-210

Afghanistan

State Department officials will testify on the 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan.



