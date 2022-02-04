Lawmakers Rip Rep. Lauren Boebert For Her Most Clueless Constitution Claim Yet

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) received a free lesson in U.S. history after posting her latest tweet about the Constitution.

“The Constitution is not evolving,” she wrote on Twitter. “To say that spits in the face of every single one of our founders.”

In reality, the framers of the Constitution not only wrote it so that it could evolve, via amendments, but began using that process almost immediately with the passage of the Bill of Rights.

At least three Democratic lawmakers pointed out the evolution of the Constitution is why women couldn’t vote when the document was written, but can today:

If this was true, she wouldn't be able to vote. https://t.co/IDB4iixmws — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) February 3, 2022

So you don’t think you should have the right to vote? https://t.co/plwBJ8hUZh — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) February 4, 2022

Dear @laurenboebert: Have you read the Nineteenth Amendment? https://t.co/qWRH6PAkYE — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) February 4, 2022

Boebert’s other critics also joined in:

Thomas Jefferson would beg to differ. https://t.co/3rRlnRqhV2pic.twitter.com/mgJh8Cv5Nz — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) February 3, 2022

The constitution literally has an entire chapter dedicated to instructions on how to amend it.



Also, you should resign Lauren. https://t.co/dJgLE8lmJx — Ray Reed (@RayReedMO) February 4, 2022

I don’t know. It evolved and we no longer only count 3/5s of certain people. Oh and you can vote. https://t.co/8tOOzWgvI9 — James Holloway (@jholloway83) February 4, 2022

Lauren.



The U.S. Constitution has 27 Amendments.



It is evolving.



You're not.



Glad I could clear that up for you. — Greta (@GretaGrace20) February 2, 2022

Our Founders?



You mean the guys who wrote a process into the Constitution so that it could be amended as society changed? And then they proceeded to amend the Constitution themselves?



THOSE Founders?



Maybe you should have stayed in school. https://t.co/XYXsa4okU1 — Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) February 3, 2022

Seriously. Do you understand how any of this works? I mean, there is a cartoon about this? It's not hard. https://t.co/hm2qaSiDso — Stay fresh cheesy bags, stay fresh (@anotheruiguy) February 3, 2022

They’re called Amendments…



The Constitution was written to evolve with society over time. That’s what makes it so special. The architects also believed in slavery and that women shouldn’t vote.



Stop trying to relive the civil war and do something useful with your platform. https://t.co/CM2TPSqaiX — Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) February 3, 2022

The Eighth Amendment prohibits “excessive fines.”



Measured only by what was “excessive” in 1791, all parking and speeding tickets today — if not *all* fines — would be “excessive.”



No one actually believes that, of course. We all understand that what’s “excessive” … evolves. https://t.co/lqkYypFNFb — Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) February 3, 2022

Lauren Boebert comes out against the Second Amendment. https://t.co/u4tL7omwhw — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) February 4, 2022

The constitution is a "living document", meaning that it can be amended, which it has been 27 times. The first 10 amendments were certified in 1791..ya'know, by the founders. I learned that in 5th grade, Lauren. Try to keep up. — Nancy J. (@LifeboatSinger) February 2, 2022

We couldn’t even get out of the 1700s without amending the damn thing 11 times. https://t.co/q7cjQ5QEtJpic.twitter.com/1Eiakouc7r — Pictures of Nixon (@picturesofnixon) February 4, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.