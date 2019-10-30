Former national security adviser John Bolton scheduled to testify in impeachment inquiry

WASHINGTON – Former National Security Adviser John Bolton, who has emerged as a key witness and a central figure in the impeachment inquiry, has been scheduled to testify next week.

Bolton was asked to appear before the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs, and Oversight Committees on Nov. 7, according to an official with knowledge of the proceedings. Two other National Security Council staffers, Michael Ellis and John Eisenberg, were asked to appear on Nov. 4, the official told USA TODAY.

A scheduled deposition, however, does not guarantee Bolton's appearance before the committees. Some lawmakers have indicated they would be open to subpoenaing the former national security adviser to compel his testimony.

"Bolton is going to do his own thing. So you know he's, he's unpredictable at best," Rep. Stephen Lynch, D-Mass., said to reporters outside the room in the Capitol basement where State Department official Christopher Anderson was testifying behind closed doors.

When asked if Bolton would be subpoenaed, Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., would not comment, but said, "We certainly hope that he will cooperate. He obviously has very relevant evidence to provide."

Witnesses' testimonies over the past several weeks has highlighted Bolton's role in Ukraine policy. Ambassador Bill Taylor's testimony described how Bolton thought efforts to link a White House meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Trump were akin to a "drug deal."

