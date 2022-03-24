Lawmakers set for another emotional debate over time limit on sex-abuse claims

PROVIDENCE — On Thursday, South Kingstown Rep. Carol McEntee took to Twitter to once again draw attention to "the monsters'' who sexually abuse small children, and "the institutions that protect them."

"Predators are still being institutionally protected and too many victims are still without justice,'' McEntee tweeted, as her older sister, Ann Hagan Webb, once again steeled herself to drive to the State House for a televised hearing.

Webb, now in her 60s, has, in the past, publicly recounted in graphic detail the abuse she suffered at the hands of her family's parish priest over a seven-year period that began when she was in kindergarten at the Sacred Heart elementary school in West Warwick.

Headed to this year's House Judiciary Committee hearing on McEntee's bill, H7409, to eliminate the time limit on lawsuits by victims of childhood sex abuse, Webb on Thursday turned the spotlight elsewhere, to one of the alleged victims of Smithfield priest Francis C. Santilli.

As she readied for battle, the Rev. Bernard Healey, the lead State House lobbyist for the Catholic Diocese, and the state's liability insurers mounted their counteroffensive.

Arguments against the bill

Among the arguments Healey submitted on behalf of the Rhode Island Catholic Conference:

"Statutes of Limitations promote fairness and closure by ... preventing stale claims in which evidence is lost, memories change and witnesses disappear."

Santilli was placed on administrative leave in February after the latest in a series of accusations, dating back a decade.

At that time, the diocese said, Santilli had been banned from exercising public ministry or residing on church property pending the outcome of an investigation.

In a subsequent statement, the diocese said Bishop Thomas J. Tobin had accepted Santilli's resignation as pastor of St. Philip Parish and that the diocese is “cooperating fully with law enforcement.”

"Fr. Santilli’s status hasn’t changed," diocesan spokesman Michael F. Kieloch said Thursday. "He is still prohibited from public ministry while the investigation continues."

Webb brought with her a letter from the sister of one of Santilli's alleged victims, who committed suicide.

In her open letter to the House Judiciary Committee, Michelle Ross, who is currently out of state, described her brother, David Ross, as her "Irish twin," a cheerful child born one year and five months ahead of her who liked to play "Church Mass," where he gave out "homemade communion [made] out of white bread."

It was not until they were adults that Ross said she learned of David's alleged abuse by Santilli, during the period he was at Our Lady of Lourdes, in Providence, from 1979 to 1980.

She said he told no one while it was happening, switched his religion from Catholic to Episcopalian, and "eventually became assistant head of acolytes and an active member of the congregation of St. Stephen Church in Providence. He died at age 29 from what she described as a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

'I know there are so many reasons one chooses suicide," Ross wrote.

"But I also believe the main contributing factor [in her brother's case] was the sexual abuse he suffered, never recovered from and not being able to go forward with lawful and legal actions'' because he was barred from doing so, by the seven-year time limit then in place.

Past changes to statute of limitations

In 2019, lawmakers extended from seven to 35 years the length of time a victim of childhood sexual abuse has to sue after reaching adulthood. That gave a victim until age 53 to sue an abuser or institution.

Against institutions, however, the new 35-year rule was prospective only, except in cases where the victims did not "discover" an injury or condition caused by sexual abuse they suffered as children. In those cases, they would have seven years from the time they discovered the connection to sue.

But Ross argued: "The statute of limitations on childhood sex abuse needs to be eradicated completely and individuals as well as organizations like churches need to be held fully and financially accountable."

The ACLU of Rhode Island is among the groups pushing back.

"Statutes of limitation serve an important purpose,'' the ACLU wrote the lawmakers.

"They ensure that evidence is relatively fresh and they recognize that as time passes, it becomes much harder for a person to mount a defense. Memories fade, and exculpatory evidence that a person has no chance to recover ceases to exist.

"To ask a person to defend him or herself against a lawsuit like this fifty years or more after the fact imposes enormous challenges."

