State Senate OKs new rental protections for pricey NYC

FILE - In this June 4, 2019 file photo, Jumaane Williams, Public Advocate for the City of New York, center, speaks with tenants and members of the Upstate Downstate Housing Alliance from across the state, demanding New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and state legislators pass universal rent control legislation during a protest rally at the state Capitol in Albany, N.Y. New York's legislature is expected to pass legislation renewing and expanding rules that make it hard for landlords to raise the rent on nearly a million homes in and around New York City. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The New York state Senate has approved new rental protections for more than a million New York City apartment dwellers, along with some protections that would apply statewide.

The Senate passed the bill Friday afternoon as debate on the measure continued in the Assembly. Passage there will send the bill to Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who plans to sign it .

The measure would extend and strengthen rent rules that restrict rental increases in many older, multi-unit apartments in and around the city.

The bill would ban security deposits of more than one month statewide and authorize cities throughout New York to opt into rent stabilization.

Housing advocates praise the proposal, but landlords warn apartments could fall into disrepair if owners can't increase rents enough to recoup the cost of improvements.