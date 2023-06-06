Lawmakers speak about death of Trooper Cory Maynard

Jun. 6—West Virginia lawmakers shared their thoughts and condolences while flags have been flown at half mast in memory of Sgt. C.S. Maynard of the West Virginia State Police, who was shot and killed June 2 in an ambush.

On June 2, Sgt. C. S. Maynard, Trooper C. K. Johnson and Trooper J. P. Ziegler responded to 4262 Beech Creek Rd in Matewan in reference to a reported shooting, according to Capt. R.A. Maddy, deputy chief of staff for the West Virginia State Police. Maynard was shot and killed during the incident.

Upon arrival, the investigation revealed that the suspect, Timothy David Kennedy, 29, of Matewan had shot the victim, Benjamin Adam Baldwin, 39, of Matewan with a rifle, according to Maddy. Baldwin was transported to CAMC General for treatment. He was considered in serious but stable condition June 3. The motive for the shooting was unknown, and the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Lawmakers spoke later about the tragic loss of Maynard.

"I am absolutely heartbroken tonight to report that Sergeant Cory Maynard of the West Virginia State Police was fatally wounded in an incident this afternoon near Matewan, Gov. Jim Justice said June 2.

"Cathy and I share our deepest sympathies and our heartfelt prayers to all of Trooper Maynard's loved ones and the entire law enforcement community of West Virginia for this tragic loss tonight," Justice said. "The brave men and women of law enforcement, and all first responders who put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe, are an inspiration to us all. I again ask all West Virginians to join Cathy and I in embracing Trooper Maynard's family, loved ones, and all of our courageous West Virginians in uniform during this incredibly difficult time."

Justice issued a proclamation ordering that all United States and West Virginia flags on all state-owned facilities be displayed at half-staff in honor and remembrance of Maynard.

"As a young officer with our State Police in the Eastern Panhandle, Sgt. Maynard was recognized with a Lifesaving Award for his actions in the line of duty. He continued to exemplify the qualities of compassion, bravery, and service throughout his career. His ultimate sacrifice in his service to his community and to our citizens will not be forgotten," said Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley.

"The Senate joins with Governor Justice and our fellow West Virginians across the state in praying for Sgt. Maynard's family, friends, and fellow law enforcement officers. We pray for the safety and protection of all of West Virginia's first responders, and thank each of you for your service to your communities and the State of West Virginia," Blair said.

U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., offered her condolences as well.

"My heart goes out to the family of Sergeant Cory Maynard who has been killed in a horrific attack today," Miller said. "Sergeant Maynard served and sacrificed his life for the safety of our community. I am forever grateful to our men and women in uniform who put their lives on the line to protect West Virginia. As we mourn this tragedy, let's be grateful for Sergeant Maynard's dedicated service to our state."

