Lawmakers, teachers continue to question $250 million education allocation process

Hustle Fund is an early-stage-focused venture firm built by former 500 Startups partners Elizabeth Yin and Eric Bahn, which closed its third fund, with $46.1 million in capital commitments, last September. In 2021, the firm came out of stealth with Angel Squad, which was formed with the goal of making angel investing more accessible to more people. Via Angel Squad, Hustle Fund has aimed to build an inclusive investor community, make minimum check sizes low and accessible (think as little as $1,000), provide “angel education,” and give investors a way to invest in startups alongside Hustle Fund.