Lawmakers tell ex-CEOs 'you must answer' for bank failures

3
KEVIN FREKING
·2 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — Leaders of the Senate's banking committee on Thursday warned former chief executive officers at the failed Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank that they expect them to testify before the panel, saying in a letter to each: “you must answer for the bank's downfall.”

The committee is examining the events leading up to the closures of the banks, starting with the first congressional hearing on Tuesday. Separate letters were sent Thursday to Gregory Becker, the former head of Silicon Valley Bank, and to Joseph DePaolo, the former head of Signature Bank.

Both CEOs had indicated to the committee they would be unable to attend Tuesday's hearing, according to the letter. But the senators said they believe the CEOs can testify to Congress without disclosing confidential information. Nor would the executives need to hand over bank records and files to provide informative testimony, they said.

Attorneys copied in on the letters sent to the CEOs did not immediately reply to requests from The Associated Press for comment.

Silicon Valley Bank, based in Santa Clara, California, failed on March 10 after depositors rushed to withdraw money amid fears about the bank’s health. It was the second-largest bank collapse in U.S. history. Regulators convened over the following weekend and announced that New York-based Signature Bank also had failed. They said that all depositors at both banks, including those holding uninsured funds, those exceeding $250,000, would be protected by federal deposit insurance.

Sen. Sherrod Brown, the Democratic chairman of the banking panel, and Sen. Tim Scott, the ranking Republican, said the committee needs to understand how the banks managed risk during their rapid growth and what led to them both having a large proportion of uninsured depositors.

The senators also asked SVB's Becker for information on the “payment of bonuses in the hours leading up to the seizure of the bank by regulators.”

Lawmakers also are scrutinizing the actions of regulators who supervised the two banks, and that will be the focus of Tuesday's hearing with testimony from Martin Gruenberg, chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation; Michael Barr, a vice chairman at the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors; and Nellie Liang, undersecretary for domestic finance at the Treasury Department.

The Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission have also launched investigations into the Silicon Valley Bank collapse, and President Joe Biden has called on Congress to strengthen rules on regional banks and to impose tougher penalties on executives of failed banks.

  • U.S. Senate panel calls on SVB, Signature Bank ex-CEOs to testify

    The U.S. Senate Banking Committee on Thursday called on the former chief executives of Silicon Vally Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank to testify as lawmakers weigh possible action after the banks' failures triggered market turmoil. "You must answer for the bank's downfall," the panel's Democratic chairman and ranking Republican wrote in separate letters to former Silicon Valley Bank Chief Executive Gregory Becker and former Signature Bank CEO Joseph DePaolo. Senator Sherrod Brown, the panel's Democratic chairman, and Senator Tim Scott, its top Republican, asked the former bank chiefs to testify at the hearing Tuesday with federal regulators or at a future date.

  • Georgia banks stable in wake of Signature, Silicon Valley banks collapsing, says state

    “The state of banking overall in this country is very strong, and that’s especially the case in the state of Georgia,”

  • SVB-focused Fed hikes rates 25 bp, suggests one more on horizon

    The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point, but indicated it was on the verge of pausing further increases in borrowing costs amid recent turmoil in financial markets spurred by the collapse of two U.S. banks. The move set the U.S. central bank's benchmark overnight interest rate in the 4.75%-5.00% range, with updated projections showing 10 of 18 Fed policymakers still expect rates to rise another quarter of a percentage point by the end of this year, the same endpoint seen in the December projections. But in a key shift driven by the sudden failures this month of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank, the Fed's latest policy statement no longer says that "ongoing increases" in rates will likely be appropriate.

  • SVB is "one of the safest banks" to store deposits: Venture Capitalist

    Even with recent turmoil, Founding Partner and Managing Director of venture capital firm Khosla Ventures Samir Kaul says SVB is "one of the safest banks to bank with." Kaul told Yahoo Finance's Rachelle Akuffo that Khosla Ventures recommends companies keep some of their money at SVB, citing to FDIC's move to ensure 100% of all deposits. The firm, alongside several other venture capitalists, originally came out in support of SVB almost two weeks ago, issuing a joint statement encouraging companies to stay with the bank "in the event that SVB were to be purchased and appropriately capitalized." Even though almost half of all VC-backed companies banked with SVB, Kaul says the startup ecosystem remains "as vibrant as ever." That being said, he added the effects from the bank's early March collapse could take another 3 to 6 months to fully shakeout. The lesson to be learned from SVB's collapse: diversity. Smaller, more regional banks that specialize in certain industries are crucial for the economy. The hope, Kaul says, is that banks catering specifically to startups and entrepreneurs will still be around in the wake of SVB. Smaller, more specialized banks are important because they truly understand the unique needs of their customers. The California wine industry had a knowledgeable partner with SVB, and there's now uncertainty among some winemakers on how to move forward. Moving forward, Kaul recommends keeping three months minimum liquidity at multiple institutions, "just in case the unthinkable happens." Whether it's regional or larger banks, it's important to keep asset holdings "diverse." Key Video Highlights: 00:00:07 SVB is "one of the safest banks to bank with" 00:00:27 Regional banks are "crucial" for economy 00:01:34 Always have 3 months liquidity in case "the unthinkable" happens For our full conversation with Samir Kaul, click here