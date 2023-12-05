Lawmakers to Vote on Biden Impeachment Inquiry

TechCrunch

India is drafting rules to detect and limit the spread of deepfake content and other harmful AI media, a senior lawmaker said Thursday, following reports of proliferation of such content on social media platforms in recent weeks. Ashwini Vaishnaw, India's IT Minister, said the ministry held meetings with all large social media companies, industry body Nasscom and academics earlier in the day and has reached a consensus that a regulation is needed to better combat the spread of deepfake videos as well as apps that facilitate their creations. "They understood the need for much heavier regulation on this, so we agree that we will start drafting the regulation today itself."