Here are the lawmakers who voted against suspending normal trade relations with Russia, Belarus

The House of Representatives on Thursday voted to suspend normal trade relations with Russia and its ally Belarus until 2024 in response to the nation's continued attack on Ukraine.

The Suspending Normal Trade Relations with Russia and Belarus Act passed with overwhelming bipartisan support, but eight Republicans in the House voted against the bill that would allow President Joe Biden to enact higher tariffs on more of Russia's products.

Here's what you need to know about the bill and the elected officials whoopposed it.

Who voted against the bill?

The bill passed with a 424-8 vote. These eight Republicans voted against the bill:

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz.

Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C.

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.

Rep. Glenn Grothman, R-Wis.

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky.

Rep. Chip Roy, Texas

Several of the members took to social media to explain their votes.

Massie said in a tweet the bill would give the president "broad authority to sanction virtually anyone, anywhere in the world, whether they are connected to Russia or not."

Biggs made a similar case, explaining in a video shared to Twitter that he voted against the bill because it purportedly would allow the president to place sanctions on "almost anybody in the world" whether they have ties to Russia or not.

"He gets to define what a human rights abuse is and he gets to go after anybody he thinks might be committing some kind of human rights abuse," Biggs said, claiming the bill could be used to place sanctions against "pro-life advocates."

Gaetz shared Biggs' video, saying he voted with the Arizona representative "for these reasons and others," and Roy shared Massie's tweet, raising similar points.

Greene told USA TODAY in an email that she voted against the bill because it "hands way too much over to Biden" and would lead to potentially fatal consequences.

"Russia is a top grain exporter and a top fertilizer exporter," she said via a spokesperson. "If we stop them from being able to trade, then we are looking at real food shortages and famine. We’re talking about loss of life."

Boebert said via a spokesperson that the bill had "bad language that could lead to sanctioning ‘human rights abusers’ who simply hold traditional views of life and family and restrict access to abortion."

USA TODAY reached out to the other lawmakers for comment.

Bill to end normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus

The Suspending Normal Trade Relations with Russia and Belarus Act is the latest in a string of sanctions against Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

The bill paves the way for Biden to introduce higher tariffs on Russian goods such as aluminum, plywood and steel by suspending Russia's participation in the World Trade Organization and revoking the country's "most favored nation" status.

The "most favored nation" principle was conceived after World War II to ensure trading rights weren't dependent on a country's political or economic clout, according to the World Trade Organization. Without the designation, nations trading with Russia won't have to treat it equally and can impose higher tariffs on its goods.

The only other countries without the "most favored nation" status are North Korea and Cuba, according to Investopedia.

Though Belarus isn't directly engaged in conflict with Ukraine, it acted as a staging ground on Ukraine's northwest border for Russian troops ahead of the invasion. The State Department in February urged Americans to refrain from travel to Belarus due to its involvement in the conflict.

The bill directs the U.S. Trade Representative to "use the voice and influence of the United States" to block Belarus from becoming a full member of the World Trade Organization and to persuade other countries to revoke trade privileges for Russia and Belarus.

According to the legislation, Biden would be able to restore normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus if they cease the war in Ukraine and meet other conditions. Congress could override that decision with a disapproval resolution.

The bill was sponsored by Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., and Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas. On the House floor, Neal said the U.S.must do "everything in our power to hold Russia accountable for the atrocities it is committing hourly" in Ukraine. Brady highlighted the bill's bipartisan support and said "American dollars will no longer fund Russia's war machine."

