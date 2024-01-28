Lawmakers want to add regulations to New Mexico cannabis industry
Lawmakers want to add regulations to New Mexico cannabis industry
Lawmakers want to add regulations to New Mexico cannabis industry
Also on mega markdown: a beloved cordless Inse vac for over $250 off, an HP laptop for under $200, real white gold-plated jewelry for less than $200, and more.
Lawmakers are inching closer to a deal on a bipartisan tax package that would temporarily restore some popular business tax breaks. But experts are split on the effectiveness of the business credits.
Fossil Group confirmed to The Verge on Friday that it's exiting the smartwatch business, and will instead focus on its other products. It hasn't released a new smartwatch since 2021. The company said it'll keep releasing software updates for the time being.
This easy bathroom upgrade is loved by more than 15,000 five-star fans.
Score it in 19 styles and wear it as a dress, jacket or cardigan!
No cable? No worries — you have other options for watching tennis' brightest stars battle in the Grand Slam final.
'If I could, I would sleep in them!' More than 16,000 Amazon shoppers give these babies two thumbs up.
The raft of iOS changes Apple dropped in the European Union yesterday, as it prepares for enforcement of the bloc's Digital Markets Act (DMA) to kick in March 7, include some big developments around browsers that look set to shake up a pretty stale market. The goal for the EU regulation is exactly that: To force digital markets that are dominated by a handful of powerful intermediaries, which the DMA calls "gatekeepers", to be more open and welcoming to competition. Apple is one of six designated gatekeepers, with its iOS App Store and Safari browser listed as "core platform services" under the regulation -- meaning Apple is subject to set of obligations and restrictions on how it can operate these services.
No one wants to pay more than necessary for car insurance. Here are ways to lower your bill or find cheaper coverage.
Yes, you can use a credit card on Venmo to send payments. Before you do, it's important to understand the potential costs involved.
The stories you need to start your day: How Trump might derail immigration talks, Justin Timberlake’s new single and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
If you're considering refinancing your mortgage, here's everything you need to get started.
How about a little luxe for less? More than 2,500 wearers say this elegant wrap is a five-star buy.
The Xbox Series S is currently on sale for $230, down $70 from its retail price of $300.
The "Jersey Club" music style has seen a mainstream resurgence with the help of popular TikTokers.
There's no reason to be driving around without a dash cam. Right now, the 5 best-selling dash cams on Amazon are all on sale - some at pretty huge discounts.
Check out this how-to guide if you're looking to play fantasy baseball for the first time or just need of a fresher.
With so many players performing at a high level, it's never easy narrowing down candidates for All-Star selections.
The 2024 Subaru Solterra gets faster charging, new features including more driving aids, and a small price increase over the 2023 model.
As new European tech regulations are set to take effect in the coming weeks, Apple is preparing for a future where it will be required to allow users to download apps from sources outside of its App Store.