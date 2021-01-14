Lawmakers want to honor Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman with Congressional Gold Medal

Stephanie Guerilus

Goodman was hailed as a hero by the lawmakers due to his strategic actions during the Capitol breach

U.S. Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman’s bravery during the insurrection may be honored with the Congressional Gold Medal.

A bipartisan group of congressional members introduced a resolution on Thursday, nearly a week after the U.S. Capitol was breached, to recognize Goodman. As previously reported by theGrio, Goodman led an angry mob away from the Senate chambers.

Eugene Goodman thegrio.com
Capitol Hill police officer Eugene Goodman (Credit: New York Times)

In doing so, the former Iraq veteran potentially saved the lives of those inside from pro-Trump supporters and now lawmakers want to salute him.

U.S. Representatives Charlie Crist (D-FL), Emanuel Cleaver, II (D-MO), and Nancy Mace (R-SC) announced the introduction of a bipartisan bill (H.R. 305) on Thursday for his “for his bravery and quick thinking.”

“In moments of crisis, there are always individuals who rise to the occasion and put themselves in harm’s way in defense of others. On January 6, 2021, one of those individuals was Officer Eugene Goodman,” said Congressman Cleaver in a press release.

“If not for the quick, decisive, and heroic actions from Officer Goodman, the tragedy of last week’s insurrection could have multiplied in magnitude to levels never before seen in American history. With this prestigious award, we can show our gratitude to Officer Goodman for saving countless lives and defending our democracy.”

Crist hailed him as a “hero,” and said that Goodman stood between anarchy and democracy.

Congress Holds Joint Session To Ratify 2020 Presidential Election
Protesters supporting U.S. President Donald Trump gather near the east front door of the U.S. Capitol after groups breached the building’s security on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

“Officer Eugene Goodman was the only thing standing between the mob and the United States Senate. I shudder to think what might have happened had it not been for Officer Goodman’s fast thinking and commitment to his duty and his country,” Crist said.

“While some will remember last Wednesday for the very worst in our country, the patriotism and heroics of Officer Eugene Goodman renew my faith and remind us all what truly makes the United States great.”

Congresswoman Mace added that Goodman’s actions were the best example of law enforcement.

“When he was the only thing standing between members of Congress and the violent mob, he quickly and selflessly redirected their fury upon himself so those members could escape. Thanks to his valor, we are here today,” Mace said.

“From the bottom of my heart, I cannot thank him enough for his bravery and for his dedication to the call of duty.”

