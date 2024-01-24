Lawmakers to weigh $294M in incentives in Thursday special session for $10B data center

Mississippi lawmakers will meet Thursday morning for a special session to potentially finalize $294 million in financial incentives for a $10 billion project in Canton and Madison County.

During a press conference at the Walter Sillers Building on Wednesday morning, Gov. Tate Reeves called for the session and said the project represents the single largest corporate capital investment in state history. The yet unnamed company will build two sites, one a 927-acre site and the other a 786-acre site for two hyperscale data centers.

"It is a truly monumental day for Madison County and for Metro Jackson," Reeves said of the development. "It's truly a monumental day for the state of Mississippi."

The two sites would be either fully or partially operational by 2027, and they would hire a combined 1,000 people with annual salaries at or above $66,000.

Reeves would not give any details as to the name of the company or where it is based, but he did say it is a common household name.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announces a special session at the Walter Sillers Building in Jackson, Miss., on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024. The session is for a $10 billion project.

"Let's call it one of the 20 largest companies in the world," Reeves said.

Of the financial incentives Reeves hopes to pass Thursday, he said $44 million would come directly from the state and be mostly spent on workforce training and education, The other $250 million would come through a loan to Madison County to assist with the project including infrastructure needs.

Reeves said during the press conference that the development could also spur the company to make other investments in the Jackson metro area in the near future.

"I don't think this company is going to stop investing in the metro Jackson area after these two sites are full," Reeves said. "We want to have resources to work alongside them to ensure that the next sites are available when they need them."

House Speaker Jason White and Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann both said the announcement should be considered a win for the state, as well as Madison County.

"There's no doubt that Mississippi is open for diverse, dynamic and dedicated businesses," White said. "We are generating economic growth that reflects our commitment to not just provide jobs for today, but for the future with modern database technologies."

Grant McLaughlin covers state government for the Clarion Ledger. He can be reached at gmclaughlin@gannett.com or 972-571-2335.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: $10B economic development project coming to Mississippi