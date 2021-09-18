Lawmen arrest juvenile suspect in shooting of woman and her 9-year-old daughter

Sep. 18—LUMBERTON — A teen was arrested today in connection with a shooting on Saturday that sent a mother and her 9-year-old daughter to the hospital.

The 15-year-old was taken into custody at a Lumberton motel by U.S. Marshals, Robeson County Sheriff's Office detectives and Lumberton Police Department officers, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Today's arrest brings to four the number of people arrested for the shooting of Retona Sosa, 41, and her daughter as they were riding in a vehicle along Moss Neck Road in Pembroke. The daughter suffered life-threatening injuries but her condition has since improved.

A 14-year-old juvenile surrendered to sheriff's investigators Thursday and was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, felony conspiracy and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Christian K. Locklear, 21, of Pembroke and a 16-year-old Lumberton resident were charged Monday by Sheriff's Office investigators.

Locklear was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, felony conspiracy and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle, according to the Sheriff's Office. He was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $1.5 million secured bond.

The juvenile was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, felony conspiracy and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The Robesonian will update this story as more information becomes available.