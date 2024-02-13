Lawmen find suspect hiding under shed

Feb. 12—an named as a suspect in the theft of a vehicle — by the vehicle's owner — is now behind bars after being found hiding underneath a shed three days later.

Brandon James Lakins, 37, Plateau Rd., is charged with theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000 and evading arrest, according to Deputy Shawn Aytes' report.

Lakins, represented by the Public Defender's Office, appeared in General Sessions Court Thursday and his case continued to Feb. 22. Lakins remains in jail in lieu of $17,500 bond.

On Jan. 30, deputies were called to the 100 block of John Warner Herb Circle on a report of Jeep Renegade. The suspect, who had been allowed to spend the night at a residence, along with the vehicle, were missing.

Aytes wrote that while on Feb. 2, he spotted the missing vehicle parked in a driveway at an unlisted location. Aytes notified other officers and a search of the area by Sgt. Dustin Jackson, Cpl. Brandon Griffin and Deputy Josh Matthews along with CPD's Lt. Jonathon O'Neal was conducted.

The suspect was found hiding beneath a storage shed in the backyard and after about ten minutes, crawled out and surrendered to authorities without further incident. A statement was given to deputies and Lakins was jailed on the charges.

