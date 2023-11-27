Lawn care worker enters homes to expose himself to customers, Florida deputies say

A Florida lawn care and pest control employee is accused of going into customers’ homes and exposing himself to the female residents, the sheriff’s office said.

The worker, a 27-year-old employee of Massey Services, was charged with a misdemeanor count of lewd exhibition and a felony count of lewd exhibition to an elderly person in connection to two separate incidents, according to a Nov. 27 news release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

McClatchy News reached out to Massey Services and did not receive an immediate response.

A 76-year-old woman reported the employee after she said he came to her home in Davenport on Oct. 26 to give her an estimate on pest control, deputies said.

The employee went into her bathroom, then stepped out with his penis exposed, according to the release.

He told the woman his zipper was broken and he needed help to fix it, to which she refused, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office contacted Massey and were told this was the second complaint they had received about the employee, and he had been terminated.

Deputies met with the other woman who had reported the worker, and she said the employee had come to her home July 24 for some lawn care, according to the release.

Again, he told the woman his zipper was broken and had his penis exposed, deputies said.

The employee was charged Nov. 25 and taken into custody.

“This man used his work position to gain access to the homes of these women, and then sexually exposed himself — this behavior is disgusting and predatory. We believe it’s possible that more victims of this man could be out there, and if that’s the case, we want them to come forward,” Sheriff Grady Judd said in the release.

Anyone with information about the employee or who may have experienced similar acts should contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200.

Davenport is about 35 miles southwest of Orlando.

If you have experienced sexual assault and need someone to talk to, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline for support at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the hotline's online chatroom.

