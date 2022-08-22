Lawn man arrested on child pornography possession charge, Abilene police report

A Lawn man was arrested Friday on charges of possession of child pornography, according to reports released Monday by the Abilene Police Department.

Lawrence Wright was arrested on charges of 2nd Degree Felony Possession With Intent to Promote Child Pornography. and taken to the Taylor County jail after execution of a search and arrest warrant, police said.

Wright confessed to the viewing and uploading of child pornography, according to reports.

He was taken to the Taylor County Jail and released Saturday after posting a $30,000 bond, according to jail records.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Lawn man arrested on child pornography possession charge