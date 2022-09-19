On the lawn: War in Ukraine set to dominate discussions at the UN

The war in Ukraine is set to dominate the discussion at the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York City this week.

The United States and allies opposed to the war will be brought to the table with countries that haven’t joined in on condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

President Biden will address the General Assembly on Wednesday and is likely to focus on Putin’s actions in Ukraine, along with other priorities like addressing climate change.

