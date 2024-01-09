Lawndale greenway receives state funds, makes progress on park

Bill Cameron and Don Melton check out the construction on the Stagecoach Trail being built in Lawndale Thursday afternoon, Jan. 4, 2024.

Several years ago, the Stagecoach Greenway was just a hope and a dream.

Now, the Lawndale trail is well on its way to becoming a reality.

The Lawndale park, the southern terminus of the trail, is currently under construction with a tentative grand opening date in May.

The motto of the trail, “preserve, inspire, connect,” is set to alter the upper end of the county, bringing new recreation, economic and health opportunities to an area hard hit by the loss of its textile mills.

According to the trail website, the Stagecoach Greenway is “Reinventing Lawndale and rural Cleveland County from textiles to trails.”

Late last year, the North Carolina General Assembly approved historic investment in trails with its new budget and some of those funds are benefiting Cleveland County.

The city of Shelby received $2 million in grants for its rails to trails project, and Cleveland County Water received $1 million for the greenway.

Brad Cornwell, general manager for Cleveland County Water, said they intend to use the funds for construction of the section of trail along Casar-Lawndale Road that runs alongside the First Broad River. He said it is a particularly expensive stretch requiring a boardwalk in some sections, but also beautiful with scenic river views.

“That section is under design now, and the design is being paid for with a $350,000 grant that comes through NCDOT funding,” Cornwell said. “I don’t have a timeline for design completion as it is the preliminary study phase.”

Once completed, the Stagecoach Greenway will be several miles long, consist of 60 acres and have four family friendly parks.

At the Lawndale Park, sidewalks are poured as well as curb and guttering. The cold weather has temporarily slowed down work since concrete can’t be poured below a certain temperature, but Cornwell said the plan is to be done this spring.

The entrance road, just beside Lawndale United Methodist Church, will feature a large parking area as well as spaces for boaters. The park is the southern terminus of the “blue way” or paddle trail, along the First Broad River. There will be a restroom plaza with benches on a little hill looking out over the river and a huge sandbar where families can play.

“The main focal point is the beach, or sandbar,” Cornwell said.

The expanse of sand is about half a football field in size with soft, nearly white sand sloping down to the river.

At the Lawndale Park, there will be a kiosk with information about the Stagecoach Trail, a walking loop around the perimeter and a picnic shelter.

Bill Cameron, Cleveland County water board member, said NCDOT will be improving the road through town, also called the Stagecoach Trail and the inspiration for the greenway’s name, widening sidewalks and creating new turning lanes.

Cornwell said Lawndale received an $80,000 grant to conduct a sidewalk and trail study.

The greenway will have a series of small “pocket parks” along its length, several river access points and trailheads.

Some portions of the trail are still under design. The trail has been funded through various grants and through funds from the towns of Lawndale and Fallston.

Cornwell said the project has been a partnership between Cleveland County Water and the two towns.

Don Melton, Cleveland County Water board chairman, said the board was unable to make an upper Cleveland County reservoir happen, and this was the next best thing.

He said it will bring new vitality to the town and will attract restaurants and businesses.

“I think it’s going to be the feather in the cap for northern Cleveland County,” said Cameron.

He said although the South Mountains State Park is a draw, the trail will offer opportunities closer to home and is in a good location not far from the 74 bypass.

“This is going to help get people on the river,” Cameron said. “It’s a great resource.”

More information about the greenway can be found on its website www.stagecoachgreenway.com

Construction continues on the Stagecoach Trail being built in Lawndale Thursday afternoon, Jan. 4, 2024.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Stagecoach Greenway receives state grant