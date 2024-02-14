Lawrence 19-year-old arrested on gun, drug charges after during traffic stop in Methuen

A Lawrence teenager was arrested on gun and drug charges after a traffic stop in Methuen, when a state trooper noticed an Infiniti driven by the teen had “an illegal level of window tint,” state police said.

Camron Arthur, 19, was charged with illegal possession of a firearm; carrying a loaded firearm; possession of ammunition without an FID Card; possession of a Class C drug with intent to distribute; possession of a Class D drug with intent to distribute; illegal window tint; and speeding, state police said.

At approximately 10:15 p.m. on Feb. 9, State Police Sgt. Edward Troy, supervisor of the Massachusetts State Police Troop A Community Action Team, was patrolling Route 110 in Methuen when he saw an Infinity sedan with “an illegal level of window tint,” state police said in a statement.

Troy followed the vehicle onto Route 495 then saw it accelerate to 80 mph in a 55 mph zone, state police said. Troy activated his cruiser’s blue lights and stopped the vehicle in the breakdown lane.

Under Massachusetts law, window tint on a vehicle must allow at least 35 percent of light through.

As the Infiniti was stopping, Troy saw the driver “make several strange horizontal movements,” state police said.

Once the car came to a full stop, Troy approached and identified the driver as Arthur. The sergeant then saw Arthur “trying to kick an item under his seat.”

“Sergeant Troy then used his flashlight and observed the grip of a pistol with an extended magazine protruding from the bottom,” state police said.

Investigators later identified the pistol as a 9mm Glock 19.

Arthur, who is not licensed to possess firearms, was placed under arrest. During a subsequent search of the Infiniti, investigators located THC and marijuana products, along with electronic scales and packaging commonly used in illegal drug sales, state police said.

Arthur was transported to the State Police-Andover Barracks and booked on the charges.

He was held in lieu of $10,000 cash bail and was subsequently arraigned in Lawrence District Court.

