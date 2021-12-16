Lawrence armed standoff ends peacefully

Dec. 16—LAWRENCE — An armed and intoxicated man who barricaded himself in his home Wednesday night was safely taken into custody by police.

People were asked to avoid East Cambridge and Grainger Terrace while police were dealing with the man in his Grainger Terrace home.

Police said he was the only person home as other family members had safely evacuated.

Shortly after 8 p.m., the unidentified man "safely exited the residence as he was talking to a Lawrence police negotiator," police said.

He was taken into custody without incident and brought by ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital for an evaluation, police said.

The standoff lasted about 90 minutes. There was no immediate threat to anyone in the area, police said.

Lawrence police officers and state troopers responded.

Grainger Terrace is in the South Lawrence East neighborhood of the city.

Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.