Lawrence arson suspect under house arrest with GPS

Jun. 22—SALEM, Mass. — A Lawrence man charged with arson is on house arrest and must wear a GPS monitoring bracelet around the clock, per the order of a superior court judge.

Carlos Martinez, 43, of 366 Mt. Vernon St., must also continue mental health counseling and take medication as prescribed, Judge Kathleen McCarthy-Neyman ordered Tuesday.

Martinez is accused of setting a fire in an apartment building at 358-360 Andover St. in October.

The fire, which was detected early, was quickly extinguished by Lawrence firefighters.

Investigators released two pieces of video surveillance footage from the area, resulting in Martinez's arrest, they said.

He was indicted by the Essex County grand jury and on Tuesday was arraigned in Salem Superior Court on attempted arson of a dwelling, breaking and entering in the night time to commit a felony and malicious destruction of property valued over $250.

Martinez was previously arraigned in Lawrence District Court, but his case is now moved to superior court, where the penalties he faces if convicted could be more severe.

The fire broke out between 4:30 and 5 a.m. — a time when many people in the apartment building were asleep, said fire Chief Brian Moriarty.

After investigators released the video surveillance, confidential tips led to Martinez's arrest.

Moriarty previously thanked "members of the community who came forward confidentially to assist the investigation."

Lawrence police detectives, investigators from the Lawrence Fire Department and troopers assigned to the state fire marshal's office investigated.

Martinez is due back in court on Aug. 24.

