Lawrence authorities: More arrests likely in Christmas Eve slaying

Jan. 17—The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office made a second arrest related to a Christmas Eve slaying and said more arrests are expected in the case.

Eldon Cordera Shelton, 32, of Lawrence County was charged with first-degree hindering prosecution on Thursday and remains in Lawrence County Jail. His bail has been set at $15,000.

Moulton resident Timothy Dakota McCary, 21, was arrested and charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting and robbery of Gavin Ryan Hargrove, 20, of Caddo, on Dec. 24.

Lawrence County sheriff's investigators say Shelton apparently provided transportation for McCary near the crime scene and assisted him in hiding from law enforcement agencies before McCary was found and apprehended on the afternoon of Dec. 25.

"(Shelton) picked him up early in the morning after the crime and drove him around for a couple of days," said Lt. Lee Smith of the Sheriff's Office. "It's an ongoing investigation, and anybody who played a role in assisting (McCary) will be arrested."

Smith said more arrests are coming in the case, but said he couldn't provide further details.

Court records indicate McCary is accused of shooting Hargrove one time in the head at McCary's residence on Lawrence County 217 and stealing personal items from him before fleeing. The shooting is believed to have occurred about 1 a.m. Dec. 24 and authorities were notified about 6 p.m. that same day.

Smith said there were other people at the residence at the time, but said Shelton was not one of them.

Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood said Hargrove was dead about 17 hours before authorities were notified.

Hargrove's father was Lawrence County District 5 Commissioner Joey Hargrove, who was killed in a motorcycle/car collision on March 22. Gov. Kay Ivey appointed Joey Hargrove's widow and Gavin's mother, Sonia Hargrove, to finish out his term.

Sheriff spokesman Brian Covington said McCary is the general population of the county jail. It was the county's only capital murder case of 2021.

— mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Twitter @DD_Wetzel.