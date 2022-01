Oxygen

Just two days before Molly Watson’s dream wedding, the 35-year-old was found shot to death abandoned on a dark, rural road in the Missouri backcountry. Molly had been just days away from the marrying the man of her dreams—but an investigation would reveal that Molly’s fiancé, James Addie, was not the man he pretended to be. Addie was hiding a secret double life that would ultimately cost Watson her life. Molly’s brother, Tim Watson, told ABC’s “20/20” that she had been “absolutely, 100% in love”