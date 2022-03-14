Lawrence brothers sentenced to life sentences for rape convictions

Mar. 14—LAWRENCE — A pair of brothers from Lawrence have been sentenced to life in prison after a jury convicted them of dozens of child rape and sexual assault charges.

There were five victims in the criminal case involving Giberto Candelario, 49, and his brother, Heroildo Candelario, 47, according to prosecutors.

Judge Janice Howe last week imposed multiple consecutive sentences on Gilberto Candelario resulting in a life sentence with parole eligibility after 91 years. Heroildo Canderlario will be eligible for parole after 74 years, according to information provided by District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett's office.

The Candelarios were convicted on Feb. 23, after a four-day jury trial.

They were found guilty on all but three of 44 charges, according to Blodgett's office.

Charges against the brothers included aggravated rape of a child, ten year and five year age differences, rape, indecent assault and battery, intimidation of a witness and dissemination of harmful matter to a child.

Blodgett issued a statement commending the female victims for their bravery.

"The courage of these young women to report the abuse and testify at trial cannot be overstated. They suffered unspeakable and long-lasting harm at the hands of despicable men. I hope that the guilty verdicts and these lengthy sentences help these young women heal and fully understand that none of this is their fault," he said.

At the trial, prosecutor Jessica Strasnick introduced evidence at trial that proved that the brothers repeatedly raped four sisters from 2009 to 2016.

The abuse started when the girls were ages 9 to 12. A fifth girl was raped by Gilberto when she was 11, according to information provided by Blodgett's office.

The abuse followed a similar pattern with the men threatening the girls not to tell anyone as well as offers of money, alcohol and marijuana to keep quiet, according to the statement.

"These girls did nothing wrong. They were innocent children and the defendants' actions essentially gave them each a life sentence. A life full of fear. A life full trauma. A life with emotional and mental baggage that they are forced to carry with them every day," said Strasnick, at sentencing.

Strasnick, Lawrence police Detective Jay Heggarty investigation and Essex Victim Advocates Amy Snow and Mikki DeFeo worked on the case.

Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.