Lawrence charged with felony theft

Oct. 27—CLINTON — A pretrial conference is scheduled next week for a Clinton woman charged with one count of felony theft.

Kay L. Lawrence, 57, 1414 S. Ninth St, is charged with one count of first-degree theft, a Class C felony. A pretrial conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. Nov. 4. A written arraignment and plea of not guilty were filed Sept. 27.

According to the affidavit, in early March an officer was contacted by one of the owners of Property Managers alleging that Lawrence had been stealing money from the business. Lawrence's employment was terminated in March because of the internal theft, according to court records. The owner provided the officer with a list of checks made payable to Lawrence. The checks were not a part of Lawrence's normal wages.

The owner provided 10 checks payable to Lawrence for $3,985. The owner also provided the officer a transaction detail showing the reconciliation discrepancies between the bank statements and company records. Eleven modifications to the account detail totaled over $95,000.

The affidavit states at 9:50 a.m. July 14, an officer met with Lawrence at the Clinton Police Department. Lawrence stated she worked at Property Managers, Inc., for about 10 or 11 years. She worked as the office manager for the Clinton area. Lawrence said some tenants paid rent in cash and she was able to take some of the cash, the affidavit states.

According to the court records, Lawrence stated she would make false deposits and make adjustments to the bank records for the cash she stole, the affidavit says. Lawrence admitted to making the changes to the 11 large modifications from the bank records provided by the business owner, the affidavit states. Lawrence also admitted she fraudulently made checks out to herself and stamped them with a signature, the affidavit said. The total of the checks was close to $5,200, according to the affidavit.