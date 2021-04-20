Lawrence Co. man accused of ripping off SSI

Henry Culvyhouse, The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.
Apr. 20—ASHLAND — A Lawrence County man has been accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from the Social Security Administration.

Lavern Cecil Brandt was indicted last week by a federal grand jury in Ashland on one count of stealing from SSI in excess of $1,000, one count of failing to disclose an event that could affect his payments and one count of swearing a false or fraudulent claim on a Social Security form.

Brandt's indictment shows the payments were made from 2014 to 2018, amounting to almost $62,000. Brandt was receiving benefits through Title II, more commonly known as disability, according to court records.

In November 2018, the indictment alleges Brandt wrote on a SSA-795 form — a statement made by the benefit claimant — that he did not drive a truck he owned on any long hauls. He further stated he did not drive professional since 2002 and has only hauled things in a truck two to three times since 2014, the indictment states.

If convicted on the theft charge, Brandt could face up to 10 years in prison. He also faces up to five years in federal prison on the other charges.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com

