Lawrence cops find scooter stolen from 7-year-old at Walmart. They’ll return it Tuesday

Photos show 3 women suspected of stealing child’s scooter from Lawrence Walmart

Lawrence police will return a stolen scooter that belongs to a 7-year-old child, police said Tuesday.

The red, three-wheeled scooter was stolen from a Lawrence Walmart, where the child was shopping with their mom, the Lawrence Police Department said Monday.

To recover the stolen scooter, which is based on Lightning McQueen from the animated movie Cars, police released surveillance photos of three women who are believed to have taken it, including one that appears to show one of the women riding it.

Police recovered the scooter on Monday evening and will return it to the child and their mother at 2 p.m. at police headquarters.