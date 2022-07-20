Lawrence County approves settlement agreement with former sheriff's deputy

Lawrence County Commissioners recently approved a $75,000 settlement with a former sheriff deputy.

NEW CASTLE – Lawrence County Commissioners have approved a $75,000 settlement agreement with Jonathan Nguyen, a former sheriff's deputy.

Of the amount, $15,000 will be paid by the county in the form of a payroll check, while the remaining $60,000 will be paid by the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania.

Under the agreement, Nguyen is no longer allowed to seek, apply or accept employment with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, and is not permitted to apply, or be hired for any other law enforcement position in other Lawrence County offices or departments for three years, such the District Attorney’s Office, adult and juvenile probation, domestic relations or the Lawrence County Jail.

According to Nguyen’s original lawsuit, he was a deputy sheriff, and, to him, seemed to be well-regarded by his colleagues, as well as lawyers and judges.

The complaint stated on June 3, 2020, he was given a letter stating he was being put on paid administrative leave due to “complaints and concerns” over his behavior and performance, something he said he was never informed of.

The complaint said Nguyen was required to complete a psychological evaluation, which he completed two of within a week.

On July 3, 2020, Lawrence County terminated his employment by a letter dated June 29, 2020.

He later received his personnel file which contained four “discipline reports,” which he said he was never informed about.

One report, dated in March 2020, claimed he wanted to punch someone after not being able to respond to a shooting incident in Shenango Township, a claim Nguyen denies.

Other complaints stated he did not seek permission before being called out to critical incident response team (CIRT) duty while furloughed, to which he said he never needed permission before, and another claiming his behavior and mannerisms were causing concerns for people in the Lawrence County Government Center.

Nyugen’s complaint stated he believes the county terminated his employment because they thought he was disabled with mental issues and acted discriminatorily towards him.

He also said his “wrongful termination” impacted his ability to attain future employment.

After the lawsuit was first entered into the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania on Aug. 16, 2021, the case was sent to mediation on Nov. 18. 2021.

On June 6, a mediation/settlement conference was held, in which some of the representatives for the county included Sheriff Perry Quahliero and county Solicitor Jason Medure.

A settlement was reached that day, with the formal agreement approved by the commissioners during their July 12 meeting.

When reached for comment, Commissioner Dan Vogler issued the following statement on behalf of the board:

“The settlement of this lawsuit is not an admission of guilt or wrongdoing by the sheriff’s office or the county. Although we work closely with our insurance carrier, they maintain the right to settle any lawsuit protected by our insurance policy without approval from the county. These cases are reviewed primarily from an economic risk perspective, and it was determined that the settlement reached limited the risk for the county and its insurance carrier.”

