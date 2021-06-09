Lawrence County attorney indicted by feds

Jun. 9—LEXINGTON — The Lawrence County Attorney has been indicted on wire fraud and theft from a government program charges.

The U.S. Attorneys announced the 15-count indictment against Michael T. Hogan Tuesday. Hogan — who was found to have discrepancies in his office by the state auditor last year — was indicted June 3 by a federal grand jury sitting in Lexington, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky.

Joy Hogan, his wife, was hit with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Joy Hogan was paid exuberant bonuses while working as a secretary for her husband out of the county's delinquent tax fund, according to the feds.

County attorneys in Kentucky are allowed to keep their own private practices — federal prosecutors said Hogan used money from the county's child support fund to pay employees at his practice.

If convicted, Michael Hogan faces up to 20 years in prison on each wire fraud charge and up to 10 years in prison on each of the theft from a government program charges.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Kentucky State Police.

