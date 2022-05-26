Lawrence County hires former chief deputy prosecutor to lead public defender agency

Tim Sledd, a former chief deputy prosecutor for Lawrence County, has been hired to lead the Lawrence County Public Defender Agency.

Brent Steele, chairman of the county's Public Defender advisory board, confirmed Sledd's hiring to the Times-Mail Monday.

Tim Sledd

Sledd replaces Bruce Andis, who announced his retirement as agency chief earlier this year. Sledd will begin in the new role June 13 and Andis will stay with the agency as a deputy public defender until Sept. 1.

Sledd worked in the Lawrence County Prosecutor's Office for six years. He also served as Lawrence County's juvenile referee, where he presided over paternity, custody, child support, protective order and CHINS cases. He is currently an attorney in the family law division of Mallor Grodner in Bloomington.

Sledd said he is looking forward to working in Lawrence County again, which is where his legal career began.

"I started out doing public defender work and always felt a calling to indigent defense," he said. "I feel the public defender agency is a great value to the community, not only in ensuring quality representation for folks charged with crimes but also for limiting the expense of that to the community."

Steele said the board received about six applicants for the position and Sledd was "head and shoulders above the others."

Steele said Sledd's breadth of experience and familiarity with the county's courts and legal system, was another plus.

"Serving as a juvenile referee is a tough job under any circumstances and he has a ton of jury trials under his belt," Steele said. "There are a lot of attorneys that have never tried a jury trial. Most attorneys have not had much jury trial experience and that's invaluable."

As agency chief, Sledd will also oversee the staff of attorneys, monitor caseloads, meet reporting requirements of the Indiana Public Defender Commission and prepare an annual budget. For 2022, the agency has a budget of nearly $900,000.

"He's a practical guy, he has good organization skills and understands what the (county) council needs so that when we present our budget, we're submitting a budget that is realistic and not full of baloney," Steele said.

The criminal justice system can be slow and expensive, with jails, defendants and taxpayers bearing the financial burden, Sledd said.

"Having a criminal justice system that functions efficiently decreases the strain on the courts, the accused and the jail," he said. "The public defender agency is a critical part of that."

Without qualified staffs of prosecutors and public defenders to keep the courts moving in an orderly and fair system, the system gets bogged down and jails get full, Steele said.

In Indiana, counties with a public defender agency are overseen by a three-person advisory board. In addition to Steele, Bill Spreen and Jerry Hill serve on the board. The positions are unpaid.

Lawrence County created the public defender agency in 2010. For years, local attorneys were contracted by the county and paid an hourly rate to defend clients who could not afford an attorney. That system worked well until an explosion of meth cases sent cases soaring. Add to that, the Indiana Supreme Court determined that children in need of services cases also are entitled to representation and those cases were assigned to public defenders.

Sledd said the county's PDA became understaffed during the pandemic fording it to contracting out cases to private attorneys.

"One of my main goals is to bring he agency to its appropriate capacity of attorneys to decrease number of contract attorneys hired by the county," he said.

