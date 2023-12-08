Lawrence County home prices fell 1.1% in November, with houses listed at a median of $227,450

The median home in Lawrence County listed for $227,450 in November, down 1.1% from the previous month's $229,900, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows.

Compared to November 2022, the median home list price decreased 4.8% from $239,925.

The statistics in this article only pertain to houses listed for sale in Lawrence County, not houses that were sold. Information on your local housing market, along with other useful community data, is available at data.indystar.com.

Lawrence County's median home was 1,661 square feet, listed at $149 per square foot. The price per square foot of homes for sale is up 10.8% from November 2022.

Listings in Lawrence County moved slowly, at a median 60 days listed compared to the November national median of 52 days on the market. In the previous month, homes had a median of 47 days on the market. Around 38 homes were newly listed on the market in November, a 38.7% decrease from 62 new listings in November 2022.

The median home prices issued by Realtor.com may exclude many, or even most, of a market's homes. The price and volume represent only single-family homes, condominiums or townhomes. They include existing homes, but exclude most new construction as well as pending and contingent sales.

In Indiana, median home prices were $280,000, a slight decrease from October. The median Indiana home listed for sale had 1,904 square feet, with a price of $147 per square foot.

Throughout the United States, the median home price was $420,000, a slight decrease from the month prior. The median American home for sale was listed at 1,858 square feet, with a price of $221 per square foot.

The median home list price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. Experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average list price, which would mean taking the sum of all listing prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high price.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Mail: Lawrence County home prices fell 1.1% in November, with houses listed at a median of $227,450