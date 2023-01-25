Lawrence County indictments: Hillsboro man indicted in stabbing death

Jan. 25—MOULTON — A Hillsboro man accused of stabbing a Tennessee man to death remains in Morgan County Jail in lieu of $1 million bail after a Lawrence County grand jury indicted him for murder.

According to a complaint filed by Heath Moss of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on April 22, Earl Eugene Bates Jr., 50, stabbed Anthony Thomas Hudson, 51, of Chattanooga, multiple times with a knife.

Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood said Hudson's body was found in a field with stab wounds to the left side of his neck about 11 a.m. on April 21. The Hillsboro Police Department asked the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency to take over the investigation.

Bates in 2020 pleaded guilty to second-degree assault of several Lawrence County jailers. He was on probation at the time Hudson was killed. After his arrest on the murder charge, jail records show he was transported from Lawrence County Jail to Morgan County Jail.

No trial date has been set for Bates, who was indicted in December.

If convicted, Bates could receive up to life in prison.

Among other indictments issued by the Lawrence County grand jury were 49 felony drug possession charges.

Other indictments:

—Clinton Heath Berryman, 26; first-degree receiving stolen property, first-degree theft, first-degree criminal mischief.

—David Olvin Brown, 36; third-degree burglary.

—Nicholas Nakeem Buford, 34; person forbidden to possess firearm.

—David Jace Cannon, 31; first-degree theft, first-degree criminal mischief.

—Justin Cody Cartee, 35; second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree theft.

—Kevin Donald Coffey, 47; trafficking methamphetamine.

—Joseph Kendrick Craig, 48; second-degree domestic violence, child abuse.

—Phillip Jerome Dicioccio, 38; three counts of second-degree forgery.

—Terry Stanley Davis, 52; first-degree theft.

—Joseph Phillip Downs, 29; first-degree theft.

—Hershel Ray Dutton Jr., 47; distribution of controlled substance.

—Joshua Temoka Dutton, 35; first-degree theft.

Story continues

—Chalis Marie Everett, 36; possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute.

—James Lewis Graves III, 52; second-degree assault.

—Jeremy Jerome Green, 32; person prohibited from possessing firearm.

—Keith Lee Hayes Jr., 40; obstruction of justice with false identity.

—Christopher Bernard Hill, 51; first-degree criminal mischief, discharging a firearm into an occupied building or vehicle.

—Michael Alan Horner, 55; possession of altered firearm.

—Kamarelvo Sheree Jones, 48; second-degree assault.

—Damine Brian Jordan, 43; sexual abuse of a child under age of 12.

—Christopher Clyde Kerby, 47; two counts of second-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault.

—Chelsie Nicole Lampkin, 21, trafficking methamphetamine.

—Bobby Ray Lang, 64; violation of sex offender registration act.

—Kristel Ann Lilly, 39; first-degree domestic violence, making terrorist threat, first-degree criminal mischief.

—Michael Stephen Lilly, 46; second-degree assault, third-degree escape.

—Timothy Dakota McCary, 22; breaking and entering a vehicle.

—Jeffrey Scott Owens, 51; third-degree burglary, third-degree theft.

—Benjamin Paul Parker, 33; first-degree receiving stolen property.

—Stacy Jan Pitts, 49; second-degree assault.

—William Spencer Sanford, 28; aggravated child abuse.

—Renata Terry Shavers, 46; distribution of controlled substance, second-degree promoting prison contraband, third-degree promoting prison contraband.

—Leonardo Sheppard, 44; person forbidden to possess a firearm.

—Joel Adam Terry, 38; strangulation, third-degree assault.

—Timothy Eric Thompson, 35; second-degree promoting prison contraband.

—Roderick Deshawn Tucker, 28; trafficking methamphetamine.

—Cathel M. Westmoreland, 57; trafficking methamphetamine.

—Justin Ray Wilbanks, 40; breaking and entering a vehicle.

—Ted William Wright, 37; third-degree burglary, third-degree theft.