Lawrence County Jail holds "Operation Clean Sniff"

Nicholas Vercilla, Ellwood City Ledger
·1 min read

NEW CASTLE − The Lawrence County Jail on June 22 hosted a jail-wide contraband search called "Operation Clean Sniff."

The jail partnered with American Working Dog Association's certified police canines (K9s) from different police agencies in Lawrence and Beaver counties.

"The purpose of this partnership was to conduct a proactive search for contraband and promote officer safety," said jail Superintendent Michael Mahlmeister. "The search will serve as a deterrent for any individuals that may attempt to smuggle narcotics or contraband into the prison."

As part of the search, every housing unit, cell, and bunk and cafeteria area was searched, as well as storage, supply and cleaning closets, all employee lockers and administrative offices.

The Lawrence County Detective Bureau was a part of the search team, as well as K9 units from the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, Beaver County Sheriff's Office, Union Township Police Department, Neshannock Township Police Department, New Castle Police Department, Mahoning Township Police Department, Ellwood City Police Department, Beaver Falls Police Department, Aliquippa Police Department and Hopewell Police Department.

Mahlmeister said these K9 contraband searches will be conducted on periodic intervals to promote safety and security for both employees and inmates.

"The Lawrence County Jail is dedicated to creating a contraband-free jail environment, and will use all available resources to ensure that this goal is achieved," he said.

This article originally appeared on Ellwood City Ledger: Lawrence County Jail holds "Operation Clean Sniff"

