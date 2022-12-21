Lawrence County police detain Mitchell man after finding dead body in yard nearby

A Mitchell man was detained by Lawrence County deputies after trying to flee the property where another man was later found deceased. The death is being investigated as a homicide.

Around 6 p.m. Tuesday, the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office received a request for a welfare check on an older man at a property in the 500 block of Easy Street in Mitchell. As police arrived, another man, later identified as the older man's son, hastily tried to leave the property in a silver Chevrolet pickup. When police stopped the truck, they saw the man had a shotgun in the seat next to him.

According to the sheriff's office, as one deputy spoke with the man as a distraction, another deputy grabbed the shotgun from the truck. After a brief struggle, the man was detained while police went in search of his father. Deputies then discovered the body of a deceased male in the yard.

Detectives from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office are actively investigating with the assistance of the Indiana State Police Crime Scene Unit and the Lawrence County Prosecutor’s Office. Names have not been released while police are notifying the victim’s next of kin. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Ramos at the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, 812-275-3316.

