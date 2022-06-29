Lawrence County Salary Board creates jail superintendent position

NEW CASTLE − The Lawrence County Salary Board Tuesday agreed to create the position of superintendent of corrections at the Lawrence County Jail and set the base annual salary at $85,000.

The position of superintendent, which is currently filled by Michael Mahlmeister, essentially replaces and fills the role of jail warden.

Former jail Warden Brian Covert and Deputy Warden Jason Hilton were placed on paid administrative leave on Nov. 10, 2021, after an investigation found reported mistreatment and negligence against officers at the jail by the pair.

Mahlmeister, who was then a jail captain, was given the title of interim warden.

In 2022, formal separation agreements between Covert and Hilton were approved by the county commissioners, with the county's prison board recommending Mahlmeister be given the new position of superintendent.

"He has gone above and beyond," said Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel, who chairs the prison board.

Spielvogel said during his time as head of the jail, Mahlmeister has moved the jail forward in a positive direction, and is helping the county gain additional revenue by organizing agreements to house inmates from other counties.

Commissioners Morgan Boyd and Dan Vogler agreed with Spielvogel's assessment of Mahlmeister's hard work.

Both Vogler and Boyd noted that with the new salary, Mahlmeister would be among the highest county-paid employees.

However, Boyd noted that since Mahlmeister stated he does not need a second-in-command for the jail, the county will ultimately save money by not having to pay for a deputy position.

He also said Mahlmeister has the first or second biggest department in the county, the biggest department in terms of county taxpayer local share, $7 million, and is technically on call 24/7 in case of an emergency.

Nicholas Vercilla is a staff reporter for the Ellwood City Ledger. He can be reached at nvercilla@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Ellwood City Ledger: Superintendent position created for Lawrence County Jail