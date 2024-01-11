Lawrence County woman arrested in death of 1-year-old girl

NEW CASTLE ― A woman from Lawrence County is being charged with criminal homicide after investigators linked her to the death of her boyfriend's infant daughter.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Michelle Henry announced that 20-year-old Aleisia Owens was arrested on Thursday after her office charged the woman with criminal homicide linked to the death of 1-year-old Iris Alfera. Owens also faces a list of charges related to child abuse, with investigators noting that there had been acts of abuse in the months before the infant's death.

“The details of this case are heartbreaking. It is hard to fathom someone taking deliberate steps to harm a completely helpless child, then mislead investigators about what happened,” Henry said. “The investigation shows that, for months, the defendant conducted meticulous research on how certain substances harm children. She then allegedly acted on her findings. My office will never stop working to hold individuals accountable who knowingly put the lives of others, especially vulnerable children, at risk.”

In the announcement of the arrest, investigators say that they were called to the home of Bailey Jacoby for reports of an unresponsive child on June 25, 2023. The child was airlifted to UPMC Jameson Hospital for treatment, but ultimately passed away on June 29 due to fatal doses of acetone within her body.

During the investigation of the death, police discovered Owens had conducted several web searches looking for information on household products that could lead to a child's death. From February to June, searches on her mobile phone included items such as “beauty products that are poisonous to kids” and “medications leading to cause accidental poisoning deaths in children.”

Before the child's death, the 1-year-old was hospitalized after ingesting multiple harmful objects, including 20 "water beads," batteries and a metal screw. These were items that were repeatedly researched by Owens on her mobile phone before the child ingested the items.

Owens is being held without bail in the Lawrence County Jail according to online court records.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Lawrence County woman arrested for the homicide of 1-year-old girl