Lawrence County woman charged after 30 pit bulls, 2 cats found living in ‘deplorable’ conditions

A Lawrence County woman is facing charges after pit bulls and cats were found living in what state police said were deplorable conditions.

According to a release from police, state troopers responded to the 500 block of Rabbit Haven Lane in Volant to initiate an animal cruelty neglect investigation on Oct. 13.

A search warrant was attained as a result of a knock and talk after an anonymous complaint was received through the PSPCA that said a pit bull breeding operation was being operated at the address.

After serving the search warrant, investigators found multiple animals that were living in deplorable and neglected conditions. Thirty pit bulls and two cats were seized from the home.

Tesha Berry, 38, of Volant, is charged with animal cruelty.

Four children also lived in the home. Lawrence County Children and Youth Services was contacted due to the conditions in the home and they are now investigating the welfare of the children.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

