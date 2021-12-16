Lawrence County woman to face trial for drug delivery resulting in death

.

BEAVER — A Lawrence County woman will face trial for charges including drug delivery resulting in death, in regards to a reported incident in which she allegedly gave heroin to a Beaver Falls woman who died from an overdose.

Diana Marie Tillia, 41, of Perry Township, waived her right to a preliminary hearing this week at the Beaver County Courthouse.

According to court papers, she reportedly gave heroin mixed with fentanyl to 48-year-old Dawn Dittmer on July 20, who later died of an overdose.

More: Lawrence County woman charged with drug delivery resulting in death

Police, through a confidential informant, reportedly conducted controlled purchases of heroin/fentanyl in Franklin Township and in New Castle, before searching her residence and later placing her under arrest.

Tillia is also charged with seven counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, four counts of criminal use of a communication facility, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

She remains lodged in the Beaver County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Nicholas Vercilla is a staff reporter for the Beaver County Times and Ellwood City Ledger. He can be reached at nvercilla@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: Local woman to face trial for Beaver Falls overdose death