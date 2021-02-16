Lawrence couple face firearms charges after Brook Street incident
Feb. 16—LAWRENCE — Two city residents are facing illegal firearms and assault charges after a report of a disturbance on Brook Street where a man "brandished a firearm," police said.
Angelica Alvarez, 29, and Geraldy Cartagena, 29, of 15 Brook St., were both arrested and charged after the 6:25 p.m. incident at their home on Thursday, police said.
Both were charged with defacing and improper storage of a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license and assault with a dangerous weapon.
Cartagena was additionally charged with domestic assault and battery and illegal use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to booking information.
Police were initially called to the address for a report of a man being assaulted by his neighbor, with the suspect flashing a gun.
As they investigated, police spoke with Alvarez and asked her where her boyfriend, Cartagena, was. She initially said he wasn't home and then became evasive, according to police.
Alvarez then told police she and her boyfriend were in an argument with her neighbors due to a previous problem involving her mail being searched, police said.
Because the reported incident involved a firearm allegation, police said they would need to search the apartment "to verify her boyfriend was not inside." Alvarez stepped aside allowing them to do so, police said.
Officers first located two children, ages 6 and 10, in a bedroom and then Cartagena, who was in the master bedroom, police said.
Cartagena was handcuffed and escorted into the kitchen, where what appeared to be a large rifle was found in the corner, according to police.
Officers checked out the weapon, which turned out to be BB gun, police said.
Police then questioned Cartagena, who denied having a firearm in his home. And both he and Alvarez refused to give police consent to search their home, according to police.
Officers then applied for and obtained a search warrant signed by a clerk magistrate. A loaded handgun, with a defaced serial number, was located in the master bedroom and seized as evidence, police said.
Alvarez and Cartagena were both taken into custody and booked at the police station.
The state's Department of Children and Families was notified and the children in the home were turned over to their maternal grandmother, police said.
The incident remains under investigation and further charges may be pending, police said.
