A clever new app called Slingshot is combining the serendipity of BeReal snaps with the friends-only photo sharing popularized by apps like Snapchat. As the name suggests, you pull down on the screen -- as if pulling back on a slingshot itself -- to reveal the app's camera. Then, with a satisfying release and a bit of haptic feedback, your candid photo flies off the screen, headed towards your friends' app where it arrives as a bouncing bubble.