Lawrence husband on trial for wife's murder claims self defense

Mar. 23—SALEM, Mass. — Suffering from 30 "slash wounds," Yesenia Monegro was able to tell a Lawrence police officer it was her high school sweetheart and husband, Joel, who stabbed her in their Doyle Street apartment on May 28, 2018, a prosecutor said.

Assistant District Attorney Kate MacDougall, in her opening statement Tuesday, told jurors Yesenia, a 28-year-old mother of three, suffered stab wounds to her face, neck, torso, arms and back and was later pronounced dead at a Boston hospital.

The attack occurred after Yesenia learned Joel was having a second child with a Lowell woman he'd been having an affair with.

"At some point Joel Monegro decided to murder his wife and he did so with extreme atrocity," said MacDougall, as Monegro's murder trial opened in Salem Superior Court.

Defense attorney Kevin Mitchell, however, said Monegro acted in self defense. He urged jurors to "wait until you hear everything" in the case before reaching conclusions.

Monegro, who carries a knife for work purposes, went to the apartment that day to meet Yesenia and give her some money, he said.

"They both entered that apartment with absolutely no expectation of what was going to happen," said Mitchell, adding there are many examples of "total ambiguity" that exist in the case.

"This is a case which is in fact self-defense and not murder," Mitchell said in his opening statement.

Monegro is on trial for a single count of murder. If convicted of first degree murder, he faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

On May 28, 2018 around 5 p.m., Lawrence police went to the couple's Doyle Street apartment for a report of a double stabbing. A neighbor told police he had spoken to Monegro on the phone.

"Call the police. We are both dying," Monegro told him, according to a police report.

"We got into a fight and both stabbed each other," Monegro told the neighbor when he asked what happened, according to the report.

Monegro also called the police that evening and told a dispatcher "he and his wife stabbed each other and they were dying," according to the report.

Police say Yesenia Monegro, who was in a semi-conscious state, told a Lawrence officer, "He stabbed me."

She was airlifted to Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, where she was pronounced dead at 7:44 p.m.

Yajaira Santiago, 42, Yesenia's older sister, was the first prosecution witness to take the stand Tuesday.

She said her sister and Monegro had three children; boys, now ages 10 and 13, and a girl, age 6.

Answering MacDougall's questions, Santiago said her sister confided in her and other relatives that her husband was having an affair and a child with a woman from Lowell.

Santiago said they shared advice with Yesenia and told her they would support her. She said she decided to stay in her marriage but was concerned Joel might not be the father of the other woman's child, she said.

Later, Yesenia learned of a second child Joel was having with the woman. and this was after he said he would no longer see her, Santiago said.

A picture of the two sisters was also shown to jurors.

Testimony in the murder case is expected to run into early next week.

